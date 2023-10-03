News Feed

NHL Announces Start Time Changes

Training Camp Notebook: The Final Week Before The Real Thing

Mailbag #67: Don Waddell's 2023 State of the Canes

Ratings For EA Sports NHL 24 Released

Canes Drop Preseason Split-Squad Set

Preseason Preview: September 29 @ Florida and Tampa Bay

Third Period Three-Goal Burst Leads Canes Past Cats

Preseason Preview: September 27 vs. Florida

Canes Open Preseason Play With Victory Over Tampa Bay

Preseason Preview: September 26 vs. Tampa Bay

Fast Aims To Keep Building Confidence After Goal-Scoring Postseason

Training Camp Thus Far: Canes Prepare For Game Action

Skjei Hoping To Find "Good Spots" Again In Season Ahead

They're Back: Canes Open On-Ice Portion of Camp

5 Questions Entering The 2023-24 Season

Takeaways From The 2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase

Prospects Finish Showcase Undefeated After Win Over Predators

Mailbag #66: Justin Robidas

Stepan Announces Retirement

Forward played in 890 regular-season games, including 131 with the Canes

10.3.23 Stepan
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - After 890 regular season games in the National Hockey League, Derek Stepan announced his retirement on Tuesday.

Drafted by the New York Rangers in 2008, the Hastings, Minnesota-born product played seven seasons with the Blueshirts, three with the Arizona Coyotes, and one with the Ottawa Senators before coming to Raleigh for a pair.

“After 13 years in the NHL I’ve decided to retire. I want to thank my family and friends for always supporting me and allowing me to live my dreams," Stepan said in a release provided by the NHL Players Association. "I want to thank the four organizations I had the privilege of playing for, and to my teammates for allowing me to be part of their family. Finally, I want to thank the fans, it was an honor to play in front of you. I’m forever grateful for this game and I look forward to the next chapter.”

In Raleigh, Stepan scored his 500th NHL point in his 800th career game March 12, 2022, and he helped the club reach the playoffs in both seasons.

Highly respected around the league and valued for his work on both sides of the puck, Stepan played in the playoffs in 10 of his 13 NHL seasons. He posted more than 50 points in six different seasons, and on five different occasions, he played in every regular-season game for his team.

Over the course of his career, Stepan averaged 17:05 of time on ice per game played, while he scored 32 game-winning goals, 13 shorthanded goals, and 33 power-play goals. Skating in 120 career playoff games played, he totaled 20 goals, 55 points and helped his team reach the Conference Finals twice and the Stanley Cup Final once.

Stepan sets up Lorentz for 500th point in 800th NHL game

Per Michael Russo of The Athletic, Stepan will be joining the Minnesota Wild's front office in a part-time role.

