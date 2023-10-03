Stepan Announces Retirement

RALEIGH, NC. - After 890 regular season games in the National Hockey League, Derek Stepan announced his retirement on Tuesday.

Drafted by the New York Rangers in 2008, the Hastings, Minnesota-born product played seven seasons with the Blueshirts, three with the Arizona Coyotes, and one with the Ottawa Senators before coming to Raleigh for a pair.

“After 13 years in the NHL I’ve decided to retire. I want to thank my family and friends for always supporting me and allowing me to live my dreams," Stepan said in a release provided by the NHL Players Association. "I want to thank the four organizations I had the privilege of playing for, and to my teammates for allowing me to be part of their family. Finally, I want to thank the fans, it was an honor to play in front of you. I’m forever grateful for this game and I look forward to the next chapter.”