PNC Arena Introduces New Food & Beverage Selections

RALEIGH, NC – Guests attending events at PNC Arena, including Carolina Hurricanes hockey and NC State men’s basketball games, can experience more new food and beverage offerings throughout the venue, including three local favorites The BBQ Lab, Gonza Tacos Y Tequila, and The Optimist coffee house.

“PNC Arena is proud to offer twelve branded concepts for our guests to enjoy, including several local favorites from the Triangle area,” said Don Waddell, PNC Arena and Carolina Hurricanes President. “We’re excited to showcase these new concepts and further enhance the guest experience.”

The new offerings include:

The BBQ Lab will feature brisket and smoked turkey, coupled with homemade side dishes inspired by the owner’s childhood memories. Opening later this month, the locations will be in the Priority Lounge stands at Section 105 and 120, this offering will be available to Priority Lounge and Club Level ticketholders.

Gonza Tacos Y Tequila features fresh Columbian-Mexican fare at the Section 112 stand and Section 130 cart. The local taco hot-spot will offer tacos, nachos and quesadillas.

The Optimist cart is located at Section 105 and features specialty coffee. The hot and cold beverage selection includes drip and cold brew coffees, lattes with house-made syrups, hot chocolate, matcha and more.

Returning brand favorites include:

Blue Bell ice cream can be found at Sections 111, 114, on the Club Level in the East and West Lexus Lounge, as well as Section 318. They offer a variety of favorite and seasonal flavors.

Buena Papa Fry Bar offers Colombian-inspired, Latin-infused flavors over hand-cut and made-to-order gourmet French fries, along with premium toppings. The stand is located at Section 301.

Buffalo Brothers Pizza & Wing Co. has further expanded their portfolio inside the venue. In addition to the Buffalo Brothers Zone on the north end, as well as their stands at Section 114 and 318, Buffalo Brothers will offer pizza with made from scratch dough on the Club Level in the East and West Lexus Lounge.

Chick-fil-A has expanded their footprint inside the venue and will offer additional menu items at the new Section 109 stand later this month. Carts offering sandwiches, chips and drinks are available at Section 120 and 325.

Happy + Hale produces healthy fuel that nourishes the body, including their freshly made warm signature bowls, as well as their signature Dragonade. Find them at Section 123.

Nutty Bavarian carts located at Sections 101, 116 and 314 offer old-world German Bavarian glazed roasted nuts, including almonds, cashews and pecans.

PDQ offers fresh and delicious chicken sandwiches, tenders, fries and a variety of signature sauces. The stand is located at Section 130.

Primo Hoagies features old-fashioned style Italian specialty sandwiches. Their gourmet selections are located at Section 329.

Shake Shack located at Section 123 serves elevated versions of American classics using only the best ingredients. Enjoy delicious made-to-order Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonades and more.

Returning in-house concepts include North Carolina BBQ—house smoked pulled BBQ sandwiches and BBQ nachos, Sausage Stop—Kayem grilled Italian sausages and bratwurst, as well as Raising the Steak—freshly prepared steak and cheese sandwiches.

Coming soon:

Sweet Carolina will offer assorted candies and sweet treats. This self-serve candy station will be located at Section 105.

More than half of the food and beverage concession locations at PNC Arena are operated by non-profit organizations. In the past year, over $1.7M was provided to participating groups.

The Carolina Hurricanes open their regular season tomorrow, October 11 at 7 p.m. against the Ottawa Senators. For information on upcoming PNC Arena events, please visit PNCArena.com.