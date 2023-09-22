News Feed

They're Back: Canes Open On-Ice Portion of Camp

5 Questions Entering The 2023-24 Season

Takeaways From The 2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase

Prospects Finish Showcase Undefeated After Win Over Predators

Mailbag #66: Justin Robidas

Canes Prospects Battle Back On Second Day of Showcase

Canes Open Rookie Showcase With Win Over Panthers

Canes Announce Training Camp Schedule

Canes Sign Aston-Reese To Professional Tryout

Need To Know: Canes at the 2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase

Canes Announce 2023-24 Uniform Schedule

Bellows, Halbgewachs Signed To PTOs

Ladd Announces Retirement

Canes Enjoy Annual Day At The Ballpark

Canes, Bally Sports South Announce 2023-24 Broadcast Info

Mailbag-Number-65-Antti-Raanta

Martinook-Strengthens-Community-Ties-With-Upcoming-Event

Canes-Announce-Working-Agreement-With-Norfolk-Admirals

Canes Announce Working Agreement With Norfolk Admirals

Skjei Hoping To Find "Good Spots" Again In Season Ahead

"I just have to keep shooting confidently and the numbers will take care of themselves. I'm not saying I'm going to score 18 again this year, I'd love to, but I'm going to try and create the same amount of chances."

9.22.23 Skjei Lead
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - Only two defensemen had more goals than **Brady Skjei** during the NHL's 2022-23 regular season.

Finding the back of the net a career-high 18 times, the output was a massive jump for the smooth-skating defender, who hadn't reached double-digits at any point in his previous seven years in the league.

What changed?

It wasn't a change in scenery, nor a change in the man beside him. If you ask Skjei, not much changed at all, really.

But maybe therein lies the answer to his success.

"The last couple of years I felt like I've played pretty solid and I've always played the same way. Last year I just found myself in good spots to score," Skjei offered initially as his explanation.

Unsurprisingly quick to credit his trusty partner **Brett Pesce** for allowing those opportunities to arise, there's an element of truth to that, founded in the familiarity curated between the two over the last three seasons.

"They're very successful together. If you really dive in and watch them, they do it the right way. They cover for each other.  They know when to go, when not to go," Hurricanes Assistant Coach Tim Gleason, who runs the Carolina blue line, shared. "You never really see both up in the play and that's what we want. They do it right, day in and day out."

"It starts with his skating ability. He's a world-class skater," Pesce raved of Skjei. "He's so smooth and he's got an unbelievable shot. I agree, he found himself in good spots last year and he was picking the right plays to jump up in. He capitalized on a ton of those chances, and I wouldn't be surprised if he does it again, if not better."

While Skjei's shooting ability caught some by surprise last season, it'll be hard for it to be slept on again this year.

A focal point of his summer training, #76 isn't concerned about replicating the same numbers as last season, but rather maintaining the confidence that came along with the production.

"If you're shooting the puck and have a feeling that it's going to go in, that's when you score goals. That's what happened last year and hopefully, I can add to it this year," Skjei continued.  "I'm going to try my best not to think about it, or put numbers up against each other. I feel if I play the same way I did last year, I'll find myself in places to score again."

9.22.23 Skjei Pesce

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

"He has a sneaky hard shot. When he gets an opportunity to shoot it, we're all on the bench like, 'uh oh, this might go in'," Gleason continued. "It just finds its way."

Earning some power play time last season, four of Skjei's 18 tallies came while Carolina was a man up. However, with Brent Burns, Tony DeAngelo, and Dmitry Orlov all likely to see time on the man advantage this season, Skjei isn't concerned with whether he is provided those same opportunities this year.

"I just have to keep shooting confidently and the numbers will take care of themselves. I'm not saying I'm going to score 18 again this year, I'd love to, but I'm going to try and create the same amount of chances. If they go in, great. If not, I just need to keep playing a full 200-foot game," #76 continued. "The goals are just a bonus for us defensemen. If we play well in the defensive zone and get rewarded in the offensive in the offensive end, that's nice."

