Skjei Hoping To Find "Good Spots" Again In Season Ahead

RALEIGH, NC. - Only two defensemen had more goals than **Brady Skjei** during the NHL's 2022-23 regular season.

Finding the back of the net a career-high 18 times, the output was a massive jump for the smooth-skating defender, who hadn't reached double-digits at any point in his previous seven years in the league.

What changed?

It wasn't a change in scenery, nor a change in the man beside him. If you ask Skjei, not much changed at all, really.

But maybe therein lies the answer to his success.

"The last couple of years I felt like I've played pretty solid and I've always played the same way. Last year I just found myself in good spots to score," Skjei offered initially as his explanation.

Unsurprisingly quick to credit his trusty partner **Brett Pesce** for allowing those opportunities to arise, there's an element of truth to that, founded in the familiarity curated between the two over the last three seasons.

"They're very successful together. If you really dive in and watch them, they do it the right way. They cover for each other. They know when to go, when not to go," Hurricanes Assistant Coach Tim Gleason, who runs the Carolina blue line, shared. "You never really see both up in the play and that's what we want. They do it right, day in and day out."