Training Camp Thus Far: Canes Prepare For Game Action
Skjei Hoping To Find "Good Spots" Again In Season Ahead
They're Back: Canes Open On-Ice Portion of Camp
5 Questions Entering The 2023-24 Season
Takeaways From The 2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase
Prospects Finish Showcase Undefeated After Win Over Predators
Mailbag #66: Justin Robidas
Canes Prospects Battle Back On Second Day of Showcase
Canes Open Rookie Showcase With Win Over Panthers
Canes Announce Training Camp Schedule
Canes Sign Aston-Reese To Professional Tryout
Need To Know: Canes at the 2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase
2023-24 Uniform Schedule Announced
Bellows, Halbgewachs Signed To PTOs
Ladd Announces Retirement
Canes Players Relish Day At The Ballpark
2023-24 Bally Sports South Broadcast Info Announced
Mailbag #65: Antti Raanta

Fast Aims To Continue Building Confidence After Goal-Scoring Postseason

9.25.23 Quickie

RALEIGH, NC. - Ask any player or coach in the Carolina Hurricanes locker room and "consistent" is the unanimous word chosen to describe Jesper Fast.

A hard-working, quiet, do-the-little-things-right player, "Quickie" returns to Raleigh for a fourth season as a member of the team after inking a new two-year deal this summer.

The deal, inked on July 1, came to fruition after an impressive 2023 postseason for Fast.  Leading the club with six goals during the run, the winger came in clutch with a pair of overtime winners, including the series-ender in Game 5 against the New Jersey Devils.

So, for a locker room that had adopted the mantra of being "1% better every day", what does that look like for #71?

"For me, [it's trying to] build confidence off of it.  I felt good about the way I played in the playoffs, so hopefully I can build on that," Fast responded when asked after a recent practice. "Hopefully, the bounces keep coming."

9.25.23 1Percent

A new decal displaying "+1%" is on the floor of the hallway leading to the ice from the Canes locker room. It is designed to be the last thing they see before exiting the doors to the ice.

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

"I know that I'm not the most skilled guy, but I'm just going to continue trying to go to the net and find those pucks.  And if those pucks are there, hopefully, I can put them in."

"I try to play the same way, but sometimes when you're feeling more confident you're holding onto the puck a little bit more.  Maybe you're trying to make one more play.  Sometimes you see plays differently.  Sometimes it just makes things easier.  When the bounces come, you can build confidence easier, and hopefully that's the case again this season."