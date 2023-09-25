Fast Aims To Continue Building Confidence After Goal-Scoring Postseason

RALEIGH, NC. - Ask any player or coach in the Carolina Hurricanes locker room and "consistent" is the unanimous word chosen to describe Jesper Fast.

A hard-working, quiet, do-the-little-things-right player, "Quickie" returns to Raleigh for a fourth season as a member of the team after inking a new two-year deal this summer.

The deal, inked on July 1, came to fruition after an impressive 2023 postseason for Fast. Leading the club with six goals during the run, the winger came in clutch with a pair of overtime winners, including the series-ender in Game 5 against the New Jersey Devils.

So, for a locker room that had adopted the mantra of being "1% better every day", what does that look like for #71?

"For me, [it's trying to] build confidence off of it. I felt good about the way I played in the playoffs, so hopefully I can build on that," Fast responded when asked after a recent practice. "Hopefully, the bounces keep coming."