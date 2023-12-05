WINNIPEG, MB. - Winnipeg Jets netminder Laurent Brossoit was the star of the show Monday night, stopping 42 out of 43 shots en route to stealing a 2-1 win from the Carolina Hurricanes.
Brossoit Stonewalls Canes To Start Trip West
Necas nets the lone tally for Carolina
Dominant Start, However...
Beginning a six-game, 12-day trek toward Western Canada and back, the on-ice portion of things for the Canes started extremely well inside Canada Life Centre.
Completely dominating the first 15 minutes of the evening, Carolina jumped out to a 12-0 shots advantage during that time. Testing Brossoit with everything they had, unfortunately, the frame concluded with a scene that fans of the team have come to know all too well.
For the 10th time in 24 games this season, the Canes gave up a goal inside the final five minutes of a first period, allowing Winnipeg to claim the game's first lead on just their second shot of the night.
Kyle Connor made it a 1-0 contest, beating Antti Raanta, who was making his first start in 10 days.
Down, But Not Out...
Carolina started the second period having to kill off what would be their only penalty of the night.
After a perfect five-for-five performance in Saturday's win over Buffalo, the team was able to add another successful effort to their run, thanks in part to Raanta.
The Canes' netminder saw more shots in the first 2:18 of the middle stanza than he did during all of the opening period, allowing him to settle into more of his game. However, Winnipeg's uptick in work was a double-edged sword, and their efforts eventually wound up netting them a second goal as the period progressed.
Nikolaj Ehlers found a soft spot in the slot amid a few Carolina defenders and picked his spot, extending his team's lead to a pair.
The two-goal hole and the inability to beat Brossoit made things feel a little bleak for the visitors, but there was life to be found before the end of 40 minutes.
With just 57 seconds to go in the frame, Martin Necas picked up a puck behind the Jets' netminder and wrapped it home with some help from an opposing defender.
No Budge
Entering the third period Carolina ranked second among all NHL teams with 33 goals in 23 third periods this season, and they needed one to force overtime.
They had some momentum trending their way thanks to Necas' seventh tally of the season, but, unfortunately, despite their best efforts, no equalizer was found.
Brossoit stopped all 14 shots over the final 20 minutes, giving him a 42-save performance for the first time since December 23, 2019.
They Said It...
What's Next?
The Canes team will fly to Edmonton immediately post-game. They are scheduled to practice on Tuesday and return to game action against the Oilers on Wednesday.
