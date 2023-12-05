Brossoit Stonewalls Canes To Start Trip West

Dominant Start, However...

Beginning a six-game, 12-day trek toward Western Canada and back, the on-ice portion of things for the Canes started extremely well inside Canada Life Centre.

Completely dominating the first 15 minutes of the evening, Carolina jumped out to a 12-0 shots advantage during that time. Testing Brossoit with everything they had, unfortunately, the frame concluded with a scene that fans of the team have come to know all too well.

For the 10th time in 24 games this season, the Canes gave up a goal inside the final five minutes of a first period, allowing Winnipeg to claim the game's first lead on just their second shot of the night.

Kyle Connor made it a 1-0 contest, beating Antti Raanta, who was making his first start in 10 days.