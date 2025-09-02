Camp Countdown | How did Sabres improve this offseason?

May 7: Eric Staal hired as special assistant to the GM

Staal played 1,365 games and collected 1,063 points in his 18-year NHL career, which included 32 games with Buffalo in 2020-21 and concluded in 2022-23. Now, the 40-year-old is aiding general manager Kevyn Adams with a fresh perspective and a wealth of knowledge about today’s game.

“I’ve always believed this: it’s really valuable to have someone in your hockey operations department that’s pretty fresh off of playing,” Adams said before the NHL Draft. “To have someone like Eric – with the Hall of Fame career, he’s done everything you can possibly do in this game, successfully – is even better. Instantly, you can ask about a player, and he says, ‘Hey this is what I see; playing against him, this is what he’s like.’ It’s valuable.”

A six-year tenure with USA Hockey made Galivan a household name in hockey performance. As the director of sports science for the National Team Development Program, among other jobs, Galivan played a key role in the physical development of top American talent. His program has already begun making a mark on the organization, from NHL-level Sabres to just-drafted prospects at July’s development camp.

“I think he’s fantastic; he has a unique way about him, he has a presence to him,” said Rochester Americans head coach Michael Leone, who worked with Galivan in his previous role with the USHL’s Green Bay Gamblers. “He’s pretty jacked, tattoos, rides a Harley. He’s pretty intense, too, but he has an unbelievable relationship with the players. He’s hard on them, but in a good way; it comes from a really good place.

“… He trains a lot of superior athletes and has for a long time. He’s really well respected, and he’s a culture driver.”

May 30: Jarmo Kekalainen hired as senior advisor

Kekalainen’s decades-long front-office career began in scouting and included a successful stint as the Columbus Blue Jackets’ general manager from 2013 to 2024 – Columbus qualified for the playoffs in five of its first seven seasons under Kekalainen.

The 59-year-old from Finland weighed several job offers around the league this offseason before ultimately joining Adams’ department in Buffalo.

“He has been, in a very short time, a really, really big asset – for me, personally, for the whole organization,” Adams said in June. “… “So many phone calls after I hired Jarmo, from the hockey world, just, ‘Wow, did you get a good one,’ and the respect he has in the league, and the credibility.”