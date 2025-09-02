Camp Countdown | How did Sabres improve this offseason?

Blue-line pickups, RFA signings and front-office hirings highlighted the Sabres’ summer.

Offseason improvements header
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

In the days leading into training camp, Sabres.com will be addressing major questions surrounding the 2025-26 Buffalo Sabres. To start: what steps did they take to improve this offseason?

The Buffalo Sabres’ summer included front-office hirings, trades to bolster the blue line, an intriguing draft class and new contracts for key restricted free agents.

Here’s a timeline of Buffalo’s organizational improvements, on and off the ice, since the end of the 2024-25 season.

May 7: Eric Staal hired as special assistant to the GM

Staal played 1,365 games and collected 1,063 points in his 18-year NHL career, which included 32 games with Buffalo in 2020-21 and concluded in 2022-23. Now, the 40-year-old is aiding general manager Kevyn Adams with a fresh perspective and a wealth of knowledge about today’s game.

“I’ve always believed this: it’s really valuable to have someone in your hockey operations department that’s pretty fresh off of playing,” Adams said before the NHL Draft. “To have someone like Eric – with the Hall of Fame career, he’s done everything you can possibly do in this game, successfully – is even better. Instantly, you can ask about a player, and he says, ‘Hey this is what I see; playing against him, this is what he’s like.’ It’s valuable.”

May 9: ‘Culture driver’ Brian Galivan hired as director of performance

A six-year tenure with USA Hockey made Galivan a household name in hockey performance. As the director of sports science for the National Team Development Program, among other jobs, Galivan played a key role in the physical development of top American talent. His program has already begun making a mark on the organization, from NHL-level Sabres to just-drafted prospects at July’s development camp.

“I think he’s fantastic; he has a unique way about him, he has a presence to him,” said Rochester Americans head coach Michael Leone, who worked with Galivan in his previous role with the USHL’s Green Bay Gamblers. “He’s pretty jacked, tattoos, rides a Harley. He’s pretty intense, too, but he has an unbelievable relationship with the players. He’s hard on them, but in a good way; it comes from a really good place.

“… He trains a lot of superior athletes and has for a long time. He’s really well respected, and he’s a culture driver.”

May 30: Jarmo Kekalainen hired as senior advisor

Kekalainen’s decades-long front-office career began in scouting and included a successful stint as the Columbus Blue Jackets’ general manager from 2013 to 2024 – Columbus qualified for the playoffs in five of its first seven seasons under Kekalainen.

The 59-year-old from Finland weighed several job offers around the league this offseason before ultimately joining Adams’ department in Buffalo.

“He has been, in a very short time, a really, really big asset – for me, personally, for the whole organization,” Adams said in June. “… “So many phone calls after I hired Jarmo, from the hockey world, just, ‘Wow, did you get a good one,’ and the respect he has in the league, and the credibility.”

1920x1080

June 26: Michael Kesselring, Josh Doan acquired from Utah

The trade of JJ Peterka to the Mammoth yielded two players who will play major roles on the 2025-26 (and beyond) Sabres.

Kesselring, 26, broke out last season with 29 points (7+22) in 82 games for Utah. The well-rounded right-shot defenseman helped fill a major need on Buffalo’s roster this offseason, and his skillset should slot in nicely on a pair with any of the team’s left-shot blueliners.

Doan, 23, recorded 19 points (7+12) in 51 games last season. While still developing his scoring touch, the winger has already established himself as a ferocious forechecker; much like Sabres forward Zach Benson, Doan can win pucks and generate offense for whichever linemates he plays with.

June 27-28: Radim Mrtka headlines 9-man draft class

Sabres scouts had kept a close eye on Mrtka, a 6-foot-6 defenseman, for more than a year – first in his native Czechia, then in Seattle with the WHL’s Thunderbirds. Still available at pick No. 9 in the 2025 NHL Draft, Mrtka represented an easy decision for Buffalo. The 18-year-old’s track record of production, plus his massive potential for growth after a relatively late start in advanced hockey training, makes him one of the organization’s most intriguing prospects.

“When you see a kid that’s as good a player as he is right now, with that size, and you realize once he gets exposed to even more [with] strength, conditioning, skating, skills instruction and so forth, you start dreaming a little bit on even more upside than you would normally expect with a player that age,” said assistant general manager Jerry Forton.

Buffalo then made eight Day 2 selections, including third-rounder David Bedkowski, a physical defenseman with no shortage of personality, and fourth-rounder Matous Kucharcik, an Italian-born, Czech-raised center.

Behind the scenes of the Sabres offseason

June 28: Conor Timmins acquired from Pittsburgh

It cost Connor Clifton and this year’s 39th-overall pick, but Buffalo swung a draft-day deal to pick up another sturdy, NHL-proven, right-shot blueliner. The 6-foot-3 Timmins finished last season strong after a March trade to Pittsburgh, averaging 18:43 of ice time and recording seven points (1+6) in 17 games with the Penguins.

“This is a guy that we've had for a while as someone on our radar; if there was a way to get him, we just thought he'd be a great addition to our group,” Adams said. “… Just think he's a solid two-way player that is big, right shot, and I think it just really solidifies our D corps moving forward.”

The 26-year-old Timmins, who grew up a Sabres fan with a view of KeyBank Center from his backyard in St. Catharines, Ontario, figures to be a fixture on the right side of Buffalo’s defense. He was a restricted free agent this summer before signing a two-year contract July 27.

July 1: Alex Lyon, Justin Danforth highlight unrestricted free agency

An already thin free-agent class became thinner in the days leading up to July 1, with the rising salary cap ($95.5 million in 2025-26, up from $88 million) enabling teams to extend players before they hit the open market.

The Sabres’ free-agent pickups included two notable veterans, forward Justin Danforth and goaltender Alex Lyon.

Danforth, a former Amerk, played parts of the last four seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets. In 2024-25, he totaled 21 points (9+12) in 61 games and registered 126 hits, which would’ve ranked third among Sabres forwards. The 32-year-old, who won 49.5 percent of his faceoffs last season, will be a versatile piece at center or wing in Buffalo’s bottom six.

Lyon, also 32, has played 113 games (100 starts) across eight NHL seasons. He posted a 2.81 goals-against average and .896 save percentage with the Red Wings last season, and now he’s here to provide a veteran presence in support of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Devon Levi.

July 14: Bowen Byram signs 2-year contract

Buffalo and the restricted free agent Byram silenced trade and offer-sheet rumors – and avoided arbitration – by agreeing to a two-year deal with an average annual value of $6.25 million. Byram and Rasmus Dahlin comprised one of the NHL’s best defense pairs last season; this year, they’ll continue to lead a blue line Byram expects to be “a strength of our team moving forward.”

Bo joined Duffer & Marty

Other RFA signings

Along with Timmins and Byram, Buffalo signed its five other restricted free agents to multi-year contracts.

News Feed

Sabres announce black-and-red schedule, additional ticket promotions for 2025-26

New audio system, streamlined security screening among KeyBank Center upgrades for 2025-26

What to expect at Sabres Fan Fest, presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar

Sabres to appear 7 times on national broadcasts in 2025-26

Dahlin named top NHL player born this century

Thompson and Tuch to attend Olympic Orientation Camp

'Sabrehood Summer Tour' to bring autograph signings, prizes to Tops Friendly Markets

Sabres sign Levi to 2-year contract

'It's more than a venue' | Naming rights extension symbolic of Sabres, KeyBank's shared commitment to Buffalo

Enter the 'Key to the Arena Sweepstakes' for your chance to win Sabres, Bandits Season Memberships and tickets to live events

Sabres announce 10-year extension of arena naming rights deal with KeyBank

Build your own Sabres schedule with the 10-Game Flex Plan

Sabres sign Timmins to 2-year contract

'I want to be the best' | Tracing Radim Mrtka’s development back to Havlickuv Brod, Czechia

What you need to know about the new NHL CBA

“I have a lot more to give” | 2-year deal benefits both Byram and Buffalo

Give 716 Day 2025 raises more than $1.4 million for WNY charities

Sabres sign Leschyshyn to 1-year contract