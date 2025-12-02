'You're going to be taking a beating' | Doan's net-front tenacity has led to career-best start

For Doan, getting to the net-front starts with a tenacious approach to working through defensive traffic.

“I think in this league, it’s finding areas to get speed,” Doan told Sabres.com. “Guys grab and hold and slow you down a little bit better, and it makes it a little bit harder to get through traffic.

“... The way teams are playing defensively, everyone's man on man or 1-1-3 up the ice, so you have to find ways to get to the net front and create rebounds and chances for yourself, but also for your line mates and that's been something that's led to the success.”

Doan’s approach has made him a mainstay in the offensive zone. The Sabres own lopsided advantages in shot attempts (56.37 percent), scoring chances (56.91 percent), and expected goals (59.52 percent) when he’s been on the ice at 5-on-5 this season. All three marks lead the team, according to Natural Stat Trick.

He’s frequently been a net-front presence on the top power-play unit, having tallied two goals and three assists on the man advantage. He spent the offseason studying some of the game’s elite players in that area, such as Florida’s Sam Bennett.

Ruff describes Doan as having an elite motor, particularly below the faceoff dots where he often creates a turnover, distributes the puck and dashes to the net. Playing in front of the net comes at a cost, one his dad – longtime NHL forward Shane Doan – taught him he has to pay to find success.

“That's something that I've had since I was a kid,” Doan said. “It's been ingrained in me growing up with how my old man played, and the way that he wanted to play, and he's been a big part of that. For me this year is working with him on stuff like that and grinding through that process of, you're going to take a whack or two in front of that area. You got to be okay with that. If you want to score a certain amount of goals in this league, you're going to be taking a beating. That's just part of it and once you accept that, it makes it easier.”

Josh’s ascension to becoming Buffalo’s third highest scorer behind Thompson and Alex Tuch and growing that tenacious style has taken time. He likened his first two NHL seasons to his early years with the USHL’s Chicago Steel, where he jumped from 14 points in his first season to 70 in his second.

He’s had to continue to find his footing at each step, from his college tenure at Arizona State to his early days in the AHL. Talks with his dad and his workmanlike, two-way approach have carried him through to today.

“it's one of those things where you gotta have confidence in yourself and not get low on yourself,” he said. “I think there's lows and highs. ... I think that's what I've done a good job of this year.”

Here’s more from Tuesday’s practice at KeyBank Center.