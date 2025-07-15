Sabres sign Byram to 2-year contract

The defenseman is under contract through the 2026-27 season.

web 32
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres have re-signed defenseman Bowen Byram to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $6.25 million, the team announced Monday. He’s now under contract through the 2026-27 season.

Byram, 24, appeared in all 82 games for the Sabres in 2024-25 and posted career highs in average time on ice (22:42), assists (31), points (38), plus-minus (+11) and shot blocks (116).

The 6-foot-1 Byram played in all situations, ranking third among Buffalo defensemen in both shorthanded ice time (1:52) and power-play ice time (0:56) per game. At 5-on-5, meanwhile, the Sabres outscored their opponents 80-66 with Byram on the ice. And he formed an especially dynamic pairing with Rasmus Dahlin; during their shared 5-on-5 ice time, Buffalo outscored the competition 35-15.

Byram, a native of Cranbrook, British Columbia, was originally drafted fourth overall by the Colorado Avalanche in 2019. He played parts of four seasons there, plus 27 playoff games between 2022 and 2023. In 2022, Byram tallied nine assists and a league-best plus-15 rating during Colorado’s Stanley Cup-winning run.

The Sabres acquired Byram from the Avalanche on March 6, 2024. Since the trade, he’s totaled 47 points (10+37) and a plus-10 rating in 100 games with Buffalo. During his regular season career, Byram has accumulated 110 points (33+77) in 246 games.

News Feed

Sabres announce 2025 Prospects Challenge schedule

Lyon on opportunity in Buffalo: 'I'm going to be the best version of myself' 

NHL, NHL Players' Association ratify 4-year Collective Bargaining Agreement

Development camp never gets old for Richard, who steals the show in 3-on-3

4th-round pick Kucharcik’s journey from Italy to Czechia to Buffalo

Adams talks Byram, Tuch extension and more offseason topics

Sabres sign Fiddler-Schultz to ELC, 3 others to 2-way deals

Sabres sign Justin Danforth to 2-year contract

Sabres re-sign McLeod to 4-year contract

Sabres sign Geertsen to 2-year contract

Sabres sign Kozak to 3-year contract

Development camp doesn’t get old for local kids McCarthy, Geary

Sabres acquire 6th-round pick from Chicago

Sabres sign Rathbone to 2-year deal

Sabres sign Johnson to 3-year contract

After draft, Mrtka and Ratzlaff reunite in Buffalo

Sabres extend qualifying offers to 6 players

Sabres announce 2025 development camp roster