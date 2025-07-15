Sabres sign Byram to 2-year contract

The Buffalo Sabres have re-signed defenseman Bowen Byram to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $6.25 million, the team announced Monday. He’s now under contract through the 2026-27 season.

Byram, 24, appeared in all 82 games for the Sabres in 2024-25 and posted career highs in average time on ice (22:42), assists (31), points (38), plus-minus (+11) and shot blocks (116).

The 6-foot-1 Byram played in all situations, ranking third among Buffalo defensemen in both shorthanded ice time (1:52) and power-play ice time (0:56) per game. At 5-on-5, meanwhile, the Sabres outscored their opponents 80-66 with Byram on the ice. And he formed an especially dynamic pairing with Rasmus Dahlin; during their shared 5-on-5 ice time, Buffalo outscored the competition 35-15.

Byram, a native of Cranbrook, British Columbia, was originally drafted fourth overall by the Colorado Avalanche in 2019. He played parts of four seasons there, plus 27 playoff games between 2022 and 2023. In 2022, Byram tallied nine assists and a league-best plus-15 rating during Colorado’s Stanley Cup-winning run.

The Sabres acquired Byram from the Avalanche on March 6, 2024. Since the trade, he’s totaled 47 points (10+37) and a plus-10 rating in 100 games with Buffalo. During his regular season career, Byram has accumulated 110 points (33+77) in 246 games.