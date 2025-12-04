At the Horn | Flyers 5 - Sabres 2

Buffalo falls in the opener of its season-long road trip.

20251203 ATH
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres were unable to overcome a series of early penalties in their 5-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Wednesday.

The Sabres opened the scoring on a Jason Zucker power-play goal, but the Flyers responded with three goals – including two on the man advantage – in a span of 59 seconds to take control of the game midway through the first period.

Travis Konecny ignited the Philadelphia run with a power-play goal, which the Sabres challenged unsuccessfully for goaltender interference. That put the Flyers back on the power play, setting the stage for Trevor Zegras to score the go-ahead goal off a failed clearing attempt. Bobby Brink added the third Flyers goal on the very next shift.

The sequence marked the first time all season that Buffalo’s penalty kill – ranked second in the league to begin the day – allowed multiple goals in a game.

Philadelphia’s fourth goal, while not technically on the power play, was scored seconds after a Peyton Krebs penalty expired early in the second period.

The Sabres pushed for a comeback – they tallied nine straight shots after falling behind 4-1 – and edged closer when Bowen Byram capitalized on a loose puck in the right faceoff circle, only for Owen Tippett to respond with a goal less than a minute later.

Zach Benson appeared to score his first goal of the season midway through the third period, but it was taken off the board following a successful offside challenge by the Flyers.

Colten Ellis made 30 saves for Buffalo.

The Sabres played the third period without Rasmus Dahlin, who was ejected from the game following a hit that sent Zegras into the boards late in the second. Dahlin was assessed a five-minute major for boarding and a game misconduct. Zegras was not injured on the play.

The loss opened a 12-day, six-game road trip for the Sabres, which continues Friday in Winnipeg.

Statistics

20251203 ATH Stats

Scoring summary

BUF 1, PHI 0 | Period 1, 4:08 (PP) – Jason Zucker (8) from Josh Doan (11) and Josh Norris (2)

Jason Zucker opens the scoring on the power play

BUF 1, PHI 1 | Period 1, 8:26 (PP) – Travis Konecny (6) from Matvei Michkov (7) and Travis Sanheim (8)

BUF 1, PHI 2 | Period 1, 9:04 (PP) – Trevor Zegras (10) from Travis Sanheim (9) and Travis Konecny (16)

BUF 1, PHI 3 | Period 1, 9:25 – Bobby Brink (7) from Noah Cates (9) and Nikita Grebenkin (3)

BUF 1, PHI 4 | Period 2, 1:45 – Noah Cates (6) from Bobby Brink (5) and Jamie Drysdale (9)

BUF 2, PHI 4 | Period 2, 11:48 – Bowen Byram (6) from Alex Tuch (15) and Jack Quinn (9)

Bowen Byram scores 2nd period goal

BUF 2, PHI 5 | Period 2, 12:43 – Owen Tippett (9) from Matvei Michkov (8) and Sean Couturier (12)

Full highlights

FINAL | Flyers 5 - Sabres 2

Up next

The road trip continues in Winnipeg on Friday. Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7.

News Feed

Sabres at Flyers | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Injuries and transactions | Kozak (undisclosed) out Wednesday

'You're going to be taking a beating' | Doan's net-front tenacity has led to career-best start

'Man, he can fly' | Norris makes immediate impact with 3 points in return

At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Jets 1

Sabres in the community | November 2025

Sabres vs. Jets | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Ostlund’s ‘sick moves’ secure Sabres’ shootout win in Minnesota

At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Wild 2 (SO)

Sabres at Wild | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Sabres show fight early but can't solve Allen in shutout loss to Devils

At the Horn | Devils 5 - Sabres 0

Sabres vs. Devils | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Sabres drop another tight road game in Pittsburgh

At the Horn | Penguins 4 - Sabres 2

‘He can do it all’ | Mattias Samuelsson is breaking out and having a blast

Sabres at Penguins | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Notable numbers from a quarter-season of Sabres hockey