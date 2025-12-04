At the Horn | Flyers 5 - Sabres 2

The Buffalo Sabres were unable to overcome a series of early penalties in their 5-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Wednesday.

The Sabres opened the scoring on a Jason Zucker power-play goal, but the Flyers responded with three goals – including two on the man advantage – in a span of 59 seconds to take control of the game midway through the first period.

Travis Konecny ignited the Philadelphia run with a power-play goal, which the Sabres challenged unsuccessfully for goaltender interference. That put the Flyers back on the power play, setting the stage for Trevor Zegras to score the go-ahead goal off a failed clearing attempt. Bobby Brink added the third Flyers goal on the very next shift.

The sequence marked the first time all season that Buffalo’s penalty kill – ranked second in the league to begin the day – allowed multiple goals in a game.

Philadelphia’s fourth goal, while not technically on the power play, was scored seconds after a Peyton Krebs penalty expired early in the second period.

The Sabres pushed for a comeback – they tallied nine straight shots after falling behind 4-1 – and edged closer when Bowen Byram capitalized on a loose puck in the right faceoff circle, only for Owen Tippett to respond with a goal less than a minute later.

Zach Benson appeared to score his first goal of the season midway through the third period, but it was taken off the board following a successful offside challenge by the Flyers.

Colten Ellis made 30 saves for Buffalo.

The Sabres played the third period without Rasmus Dahlin, who was ejected from the game following a hit that sent Zegras into the boards late in the second. Dahlin was assessed a five-minute major for boarding and a game misconduct. Zegras was not injured on the play.

The loss opened a 12-day, six-game road trip for the Sabres, which continues Friday in Winnipeg.