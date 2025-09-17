Injuries and transactions | Adams provides updates Luukkonen, Tuch and Greenway

Latest news

Sept. 17 – Adams gives update on Luukkonen injury

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is dealing with a lower-body injury and currently considered day to day, general manager Kevyn Adams announced during his season-opening press conference on Wednesday.

Adams said Luukkonen started feeling pain as he ramped up his training in the leadup to camp.

“The imaging is clean, which is the good news,” Adams said. “So, just trying to do some rehab and figure out exactly how to get him over the hump.”

“… He’s kind of in that day-to-day mode. It could be a little longer. We’ll know, probably, more over the next few days exactly where he’s at. But it’s encouraging over, I’d say, the last three or four days.”

The Sabres signed veteran goaltender Alexandar Georgiev on Sept. 11. Adams said that decision was made in part to protect themselves against further injury to their existing goaltending depth as well as a means of adding internal competition.

Georgiev had an .875 save percentage last season with Colorado and San Jose but led the NHL in wins in each both 2022-23 and 2023-24.

He joins an organizational depth chart that includes Luukkonen, fellow veteran newcomer Alex Lyon, Devon Levi, and a pair of first-year prospects in Scott Ratzlaff and Topias Leinonen.

“There’s no alarms right now saying that it’s a significant injury [to Luukkonen],” Adams said. “There was a tweak that he just didn’t feel great. So, we just have to make sure that we protect ourselves.”

Sept. 17 – Tuch day to day; Greenway to miss start of camp

Sabres forward Alex Tuch is day to day with a minor injury and may miss the first practice of camp on Thursday, general manager Kevyn Adams announced.

“He may not be out there tomorrow or the next day or two, but nothing significant,” Adams said. “Just a little bit of a minor thing.”

Forward Jordan Greenway, meanwhile, had a second surgery in July following a setback in his recovery from an injury that affected him throughout last season. Greenway is currently expected to be cleared to play “around opening night,” Adams said.

Sept. 16 – Sabres announce camp roster

The Sabres announced their full roster for training camp, which includes 61 players: 32 forwards, 21 defensemen, and eight goaltenders.

That group will be whittled down to 23 before the regular season begins on Oct. 9.

Find the full roster here.