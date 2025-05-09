Sabres add renowned strength and conditioning coach Brian Galivan

The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has hired Brian Galivan as the team’s director of performance.

Galivan transitions to the Sabres after a distinguished six-year tenure with USA Hockey, most recently as director of sports science for the National Team Development Program. He is currently serving as the performance coach for the U.S. men’s national team at the IIHF World Championship.

“Brian has been a trusted resource for hockey players from the junior levels through the NHL level for years and as we continue to make changes this offseason, we’re lucky to be able to add somebody with such a strong body of work to our organization,” General Manager Kevyn Adams said. “Brian has been known around the hockey world for years as one of the preeminent strength coaches in the world. Our players will benefit from his vast experience and wealth of knowledge and I know he will be a tremendous asset for the Sabres.”

A world-renowned sports performance specialist, Galivan played a key role in the success of the United States national teams at various levels over the last six years. He won gold medals while serving on the strength and conditioning staffs for the 2021, 2024 and 2025 IIHF World Junior Championships. At the NTDP, Galivan coached 84 players who were drafted and 33 players who have played in the NHL.

“I am excited to join the Buffalo Sabres and bring my experience to this incredible organization,” Galivan said. “Building the sports science department at NTDP and helping shape the culture there has been an incredibly rewarding experience. I’m eager to bring my experiences and I look forward to working with the players and staff to continue elevating the team’s performance.”

Before his time with USA Hockey, Galivan – together with his wife, Gabriela, and his brother, Patrick – founded GVN Performance, a leading sports performance company committed to helping athletes achieve their highest potential. Under Galivan’s leadership, GVN Performance grew to four locations and became a training destination for professional and Olympic athletes from various sports. Since its inception in 2008, GVN Performance has established a reputation for its cutting-edge training methods and commitment to player development.