‘He can do it all’ | Mattias Samuelsson is breaking out and having a blast

Samuelsson declined to share its origins, but the 'Jerry' nickname is an endearing one for a revered teammate in the Sabres' room. Now, the sixth-year defenseman is 20 games into a breakout season, and with his play complementing his personality, he’s emerging as a key cog in the 2025-26 Sabres.

“It’s no surprise to anyone in this room,” Tage Thompson said. “He’s an unbelievable hockey player, really hard to play against, loved by everyone in the room. Great presence in here.”

Added Alex Tuch: “He’s playing free and loose, and, man, is he playing hard. … He’s a great guy to make us smile, too, so it’s great to have him around.”

Samuelsson shares the title of alternate captain with those star forwards, but he doesn’t feel the ‘A’ on his sweater changes his approach to leadership; he admits to not being a very vocal guy, preferring instead to let his performance speak for itself. After a series of up-and-down, injury-shortened seasons, that’s becoming a reality.

“Last year there was times where I wasn’t playing well, so I wasn’t having fun at the rink,” said the 25-year-old, who these days is typically seen smiling on the ice.

“Anybody that knows me, I like to joke around and have a good time. So, I would say I feel like myself more, personality-wise. When you’re doing that and enjoy coming to the rink and having fun, I think it’s easy for it to translate into your play.”