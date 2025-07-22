'I want to be the best' | Tracing Radim Mrtka’s development back to Havlickuv Brod, Czechia

“Once he was in, he was all-in”

By age 14, Mrtka had gotten himself on the radar of Czech professional organizations.

“That was the time when the big club in Czech started to have interest in me; they maybe just saw some potential in me,” he said. “Motivation for me, and I just realized that I need to work hard to be there.”

Mrtka joined Ocelari Trinec, debuting in 2021-22 with the Under-17 club. He lived with a billet family in Trinec, on the eastern tip of the country and a roughly three-hour drive from Havlickuv Brod. Suddenly, the kid who’d frequented the local rink for fun was on a fast track for the big leagues; two seasons later, Mrtka earned promotions to Ocelari Trinec’s Under-20 club, and then its professional squad.

“We’re seeing this more and more now with all athletes: they commit to their sport full-time at a very young age,” said Sabres assistant general manager Jerry Forton. “I’m not going to say he’s the opposite of that, but yes, a little late to the game in that regard.

“But he seemed, once he was in, he was all-in.”

Ocelari Trinec has established itself as a modern Extraliga dynasty, winning five consecutive championships since 2019. For three games in 2023-24 and the beginning of this past season, the young, slender Mrtka was tasked with helping continue that run of dominance.

But last fall, after 10 games with limited ice time, Mrtka made a much larger move, coming to North America to play for the Western Hockey League’s Seattle Thunderbirds.

“I wanted to have some experience with ‘man’ hockey,” Mrtka said of the Extraliga, “… but I didn’t get a lot of minutes.”

“The men’s league was accelerated for him, I would make a case,” added Forton. “He could handle it for a while, but then, playing in a very successful organization, his minutes started to dwindle a little bit. The league and the team understood he might come over to North America to challenge himself, and that maybe it wasn’t ideal to be playing at that age in the men’s league.”

Brief as it was, Mrtka’s Extraliga experience added to his lengthy resume of growth against tough, older competition and further intrigued Sabres scouts.

“One of the common questions – I bet, if you went around the league, in interviewing players – is what type of challenges they’ve faced,” Forton said. “… Anytime a kid’s had challenges and had to work through those challenges at a younger age, you would like to think ultimately that’s going to help them when they have some adversity at the pro level and American League, or the NHL level.”

North American junior hockey proved to be the perfect showcase for the draft-eligible defenseman. Joining Seattle in late November, he played 43 games and totaled 35 points (3+32), those 0.81 points per game ranking third among WHL rookie blueliners. Also performing well at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and Under-18 World Junior Championship, Mrtka established himself as one of the top 2025 draft prospects.