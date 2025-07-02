4th-round pick Kucharcik’s journey from Italy to Czechia to Buffalo

On winning the World Junior Championship: “It was pretty surreal; you dream about that growing up. And for one of my best buddies to score the game-winning goal with me out there, it’s the kind of stuff you do in your backyard, counting down the clock. It didn’t really sink in until a couple days later, but super special moment.”

On fellow Sabres prospects and development camp attendees Kleber and Schultz: “If you told me a couple years ago I’d be here with Adam Kleber and Ashton Schultz, two guys that I played (with) on the same peewee team (in Minnesota) growing up, I’d say you’re crazy, but it’s happening right now, and it’s pretty cool. … Our peewee teams were pretty good; we should have won state but lost in the first round.”

On the challenges of college hockey as a true freshman: “Going into a Big Ten regular season game, Friday night at Mariucci (Minnesota’s arena), you’re playing Wisconsin, and they’re coming out and they’re trying to kill you, every shift the first 10 minutes. It’s honestly hard, but you’ve got to adjust to it. And I thought the older guys on my team helped me out a ton with that.”

On developing his now-lethal shot from a young age: “My brother always had a pretty hard shot. We would go to this shooting lesson with (Bjugstad Shooting School’s) Scott Bjugstad, and I would always shoot low, and he’d always be picking the corners up top, and I’d always get so mad. So, I guess I kept shooting pucks, trying to be like him.”

On how to use his shot more often: “I think just working on my feet. I mean, if I can create more space to get the shot off, I’m gonna have more chances to score, and more chances to score just means I’m gonna score more. And I think I’d like to work on my facilitating a little bit, too. That goes with the feet; if I can make space and then find a guy…”

Scouting report on Schultz

Ashton Schultz joined the organization Saturday as a sixth-round pick. Committed to play at the University of North Dakota this fall, Schultz recorded 39 points (14+25) in 57 games with the USHL’s Chicago Steel in 2024-25. His teammates from peewee hockey in Minnesota (and this week) shared what the Sabres can expect.

“It’s cool to see him get drafted this year,” Kleber said. “I think he’s just a really smooth player, smooth skater. He’s good with the puck, creative, so a lot to like there. He’s a really skilled player, and he’s got a lot of tools.”

Added Ziemer: “He’s got a really good personality. He’s super chill, he’s laid back, but he’s really funny. He likes to work hard, he’s a good skater, he sees the ice well. It’s a good pick for the Sabres; he’s gonna be a great player in a couple years.”

Bedkowski makes a (limited) appearance

David Bedkowski, Buffalo’s third-round pick who made quite the first impression after being drafted Saturday, has been under the weather and hasn’t yet taken the ice at development camp.

“Coming here to the facility, seeing your equipment with your name on it and number, you get kind of anxious, just wanting to chomp at the bit,” he said.

The 6-foot-4 defenseman did watch Wednesday’s session from the bench, though. Afterwards, he shared his goal for the week despite being limited physically.

“I think just making connections, meeting all the staff, building those relationships, trying to learn as much as I can," Bedkowski continued. "... Unfortunately it’s not the experience I was planning on, but just making the most of what I can do.”