4th-round pick Kucharcik’s journey from Italy to Czechia to Buffalo

Notes from Day 3 of development camp at LECOM Harborcenter.

web 10
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres added to an exclusive list when they selected forward Matous Jan Kucharcik in the fourth round (103rd overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft.

Kucharcik was born in 2007 in Vipiteno, Italy, where his dad, Tomas, was nearing the end of a two-decade career of his own. Saturday, he became the fourth Italian-born player drafted in NHL history, joining Damian Clara (2023), Luca Sbisa (2008) and Victor Posa (1985).

“I heard it from the internet; it’s kind of funny,” Kucharcik said of the rare distinction.

Birthplace aside, however, the new Sabres prospect spent much of his upbringing in Prague; Tomas is from Jihlava, less than 100 miles southeast of the capital city. The junior Kucharcik has represented Czechia at various international tournaments, including the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the Under-18 World Junior Championship as a teammate of ninth-overall pick Radim Mrtka’s.

“I’m Czech all the way,” Kucharcik said after Wednesday’s practice at LECOM Harborcenter – Day 3 of 4 at this summer’s development camp.

Tomas was drafted in the eighth round by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1991. He played eight AHL games in 1993-94, but the rest of his professional career consisted of stops in Czechia, Finland, Sweden, Slovakia, Italy, Germany and Switzerland. Having gone through the draft process, albeit decades ago, he offered valuable insight as his son did the same. And the Kucharcik family was thrilled when Matous Jan heard his name called Saturday afternoon.

The 18-year-old impressed with Slavia Praha’s Under-20 team this past season, recording 22 points (8+14) in 32 total games. That earned him a taste of professional hockey in Czechia’s second-division league, and he played 20 games with Slavia’s big club.

Kucharcik describes himself as a two-way player, and scouting reports agree. The 6-foot-4 center boasts impressive reach and has been a mainstay around the crease, offensively and defensively, during the first few days of camp. His 200-foot presence may be partially attributable to elite stamina; at last month’s Scouting Combine in Buffalo, Kucharcik’s fitness bike test results ranked in the top 10 of all participating prospects.

“I don’t have much muscle on right now, but my motor is quite good, so I can go up and down (the ice) for a long time,” he said.

Kucharcik recognizes he needs to build strength to best capitalize on his height, and development camp is a great opportunity to continue working toward that goal. The Sabres’ strength and conditioning staff, led by Brian Galivan, has put Kucharcik and other camp participants through rigorous testing.

“It’s been hard, but it’s good to know where to improve, and [Galivan] will build the training program for us, so that’s great” Kucharcik said.

Here’s more from Day 3 at LECOM Harborcenter.

5 thoughts from Ziemer

This marks the second development camp for forward prospect Brodie Ziemer, Buffalo’s third-round pick in 2024. Since last July, Ziemer has played his freshman season at the University of Minnesota – recording 23 points (12+11) in 38 games – and won gold with Team USA at the IIHF World Junior Championship. He was a point-per-game player at that tournament and assisted on Teddy Stiga’s championship-winning goal in overtime versus Finland.

Here are some of Ziemer’s thoughts from Wednesday’s post-practice media availability.

Brodie Ziemer speaks with the media

On winning the World Junior Championship: “It was pretty surreal; you dream about that growing up. And for one of my best buddies to score the game-winning goal with me out there, it’s the kind of stuff you do in your backyard, counting down the clock. It didn’t really sink in until a couple days later, but super special moment.”

On fellow Sabres prospects and development camp attendees Kleber and Schultz: “If you told me a couple years ago I’d be here with Adam Kleber and Ashton Schultz, two guys that I played (with) on the same peewee team (in Minnesota) growing up, I’d say you’re crazy, but it’s happening right now, and it’s pretty cool. … Our peewee teams were pretty good; we should have won state but lost in the first round.”

On the challenges of college hockey as a true freshman: “Going into a Big Ten regular season game, Friday night at Mariucci (Minnesota’s arena), you’re playing Wisconsin, and they’re coming out and they’re trying to kill you, every shift the first 10 minutes. It’s honestly hard, but you’ve got to adjust to it. And I thought the older guys on my team helped me out a ton with that.”

On developing his now-lethal shot from a young age: “My brother always had a pretty hard shot. We would go to this shooting lesson with (Bjugstad Shooting School’s) Scott Bjugstad, and I would always shoot low, and he’d always be picking the corners up top, and I’d always get so mad. So, I guess I kept shooting pucks, trying to be like him.”

On how to use his shot more often: “I think just working on my feet. I mean, if I can create more space to get the shot off, I’m gonna have more chances to score, and more chances to score just means I’m gonna score more. And I think I’d like to work on my facilitating a little bit, too. That goes with the feet; if I can make space and then find a guy…”

Scouting report on Schultz

Ashton Schultz joined the organization Saturday as a sixth-round pick. Committed to play at the University of North Dakota this fall, Schultz recorded 39 points (14+25) in 57 games with the USHL’s Chicago Steel in 2024-25. His teammates from peewee hockey in Minnesota (and this week) shared what the Sabres can expect.

“It’s cool to see him get drafted this year,” Kleber said. “I think he’s just a really smooth player, smooth skater. He’s good with the puck, creative, so a lot to like there. He’s a really skilled player, and he’s got a lot of tools.”

Added Ziemer: “He’s got a really good personality. He’s super chill, he’s laid back, but he’s really funny. He likes to work hard, he’s a good skater, he sees the ice well. It’s a good pick for the Sabres; he’s gonna be a great player in a couple years.”

Bedkowski makes a (limited) appearance

David Bedkowski, Buffalo’s third-round pick who made quite the first impression after being drafted Saturday, has been under the weather and hasn’t yet taken the ice at development camp.

“Coming here to the facility, seeing your equipment with your name on it and number, you get kind of anxious, just wanting to chomp at the bit,” he said.

The 6-foot-4 defenseman did watch Wednesday’s session from the bench, though. Afterwards, he shared his goal for the week despite being limited physically.

“I think just making connections, meeting all the staff, building those relationships, trying to learn as much as I can," Bedkowski continued. "... Unfortunately it’s not the experience I was planning on, but just making the most of what I can do.”

David Bedkowski speaks with the media

Adam Kleber speaks with the media

News Feed

Adams talks Byram, Tuch extension and more offseason topics

Sabres sign Fiddler-Schultz to ELC, 3 others to 2-way deals

Sabres sign Justin Danforth to 2-year contract

Sabres re-sign McLeod to 4-year contract

Sabres sign Geertsen to 2-year contract

Sabres sign Kozak to 3-year contract

Development camp doesn’t get old for local kids McCarthy, Geary

Sabres acquire 6th-round pick from Chicago

Sabres sign Rathbone to 2-year deal

Sabres sign Johnson to 3-year contract

After draft, Mrtka and Ratzlaff reunite in Buffalo

Sabres extend qualifying offers to 6 players

Sabres announce 2025 development camp roster

Draft notebook | Sabres swap second rounder for immediate blue-line boost

Meet the Sabres' 2025 draft class

Sabres acquire Timmins, Belliveau from Penguins

How to watch Day 2 of the 2025 NHL Draft

‘A package that’s pretty rare’ | Sabres and Mrtka happy to have each other