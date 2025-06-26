Film review | Sabres bolster blue line with Kesselring’s well-rounded game

The Buffalo Sabres addressed a key roster need with Thursday’s addition of right-shot defenseman Michael Kesselring.
Kesselring, acquired from the Utah Mammoth alongside forward Josh Doan in exchange for JJ Peterka, emerged as a standout contributor during the inaugural season in Utah – his second full NHL campaign.
The 6-foot-5, 215-pound Kesselring played all 82 games, averaged 17:41 of ice time and recorded 29 points (7+22) with a plus-four rating. Kesselring’s versatility, skating ability and physicality, plus one of the league’s fastest shots, will make him a massive piece of the Sabres’ defense corps going forward.
Here’s a breakdown (with highlights) of Kesselring’s impact during his breakout 2024-25 season.