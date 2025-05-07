Sabres hire Staal as special assistant to the general manager

The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has hired Eric Staal as special assistant to the general manager. In the newly created role within the organization, Staal will report directly to General Manager Kevyn Adams and will assist in all aspects of the hockey department, including scouting and direct involvement with players and prospects.

“As I looked for ways to enhance our existing staff, I wanted to add somebody to our group that has a fresh perspective and the direct experience of winning at all levels of hockey,” Adams said. "Eric was one of the first people I thought of when I originally became general manager, so it is fitting that he is the first addition to our organization this offseason. He has done it all as a player and I know his experience and knowledge will be invaluable to our team as we look to take the next step."

Among his numerous accomplishments as a player, Staal is one of 30 members of the exclusive “Triple Gold Club,” having won a Stanley Cup as well as a gold medal at the Olympics and the IIHF World Championship. He ranks among the top 100 NHL players all-time in games played (1,365), goals (455), assists (608), points (1,063), even-strength goals (301), power-play goals (133), shorthanded goals (21) and game-winning goals (72). He played in six NHL All-Star Games and was named the All-Star Game MVP in 2008.

“Although it was short, I loved my time in Buffalo and as a player I was lucky to get a small glimpse of what makes the city such a special place and a terrific sports town,” Staal said. “Throughout my career I was fortunate to be on so many successful teams and I hope I can lean on some of those experiences to help the organization moving forward. I’m thankful to Kevyn for giving me this opportunity and I’m eager to lend my experience to help in any way that I can."

An 18-year NHL veteran, Staal played 1,365 career NHL games for the Sabres, Carolina Hurricanes, New York Rangers, Minnesota Wild, Montreal Canadiens and Florida Panthers. He wore a letter for 12 of those seasons, including seven seasons as captain of the Hurricanes. He is one of four players in Hurricanes history to have his number retired by the team.