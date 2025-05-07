Sabres hire Staal as special assistant to the general manager

The 18-year NHL veteran will assist in all aspects of the hockey department, including scouting and direct involvement with players and prospects.

VB 4
By Buffalo Sabres
Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has hired Eric Staal as special assistant to the general manager. In the newly created role within the organization, Staal will report directly to General Manager Kevyn Adams and will assist in all aspects of the hockey department, including scouting and direct involvement with players and prospects.

“As I looked for ways to enhance our existing staff, I wanted to add somebody to our group that has a fresh perspective and the direct experience of winning at all levels of hockey,” Adams said. "Eric was one of the first people I thought of when I originally became general manager, so it is fitting that he is the first addition to our organization this offseason. He has done it all as a player and I know his experience and knowledge will be invaluable to our team as we look to take the next step."

Among his numerous accomplishments as a player, Staal is one of 30 members of the exclusive “Triple Gold Club,” having won a Stanley Cup as well as a gold medal at the Olympics and the IIHF World Championship. He ranks among the top 100 NHL players all-time in games played (1,365), goals (455), assists (608), points (1,063), even-strength goals (301), power-play goals (133), shorthanded goals (21) and game-winning goals (72). He played in six NHL All-Star Games and was named the All-Star Game MVP in 2008.

“Although it was short, I loved my time in Buffalo and as a player I was lucky to get a small glimpse of what makes the city such a special place and a terrific sports town,” Staal said. “Throughout my career I was fortunate to be on so many successful teams and I hope I can lean on some of those experiences to help the organization moving forward. I’m thankful to Kevyn for giving me this opportunity and I’m eager to lend my experience to help in any way that I can."

An 18-year NHL veteran, Staal played 1,365 career NHL games for the Sabres, Carolina Hurricanes, New York Rangers, Minnesota Wild, Montreal Canadiens and Florida Panthers. He wore a letter for 12 of those seasons, including seven seasons as captain of the Hurricanes. He is one of four players in Hurricanes history to have his number retired by the team.

News Feed

Season in Review | Jacob Bernard-Docker

Season in Review | Josh Norris

Season in Review | Mattias Samuelsson

Sabres to pick 9th in 2025 NHL Draft

'The birth of hockey in Buffalo' | Sabres.com's comprehensive history of the 1974-75 team

2025 Draft Lottery Preview | How to watch, the Sabres’ odds, and more

Season in Review | Jack Quinn

Season in Review | Ryan McLeod

Season in Review | Jiri Kulich

Amerks move on with three-game sweep of Syracuse

Season in Review | Jordan Greenway

‘We all believe Dev gives us that chance’ | Amerks aiming high with Levi in net

Season in Review | Jason Zucker

Sabres prospect Osburn named USHL Defenseman of the Year

Season in Review | Zach Benson

Season in Review | JJ Peterka

Season in Review | Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Season in Review | Owen Power