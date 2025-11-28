At the Horn | Devils 5 - Sabres 0

The Buffalo Sabres lost 5-0 to the New Jersey Devils on Friday at KeyBank Center.

Buffalo registered 42 shots on goal but couldn’t beat Devils goaltender Jake Allen.

Alex Lyon started in net for Buffalo, making 18 saves on 23 shots in his first appearance since Nov. 13.

Forward Tage Thompson fought the Devils’ Stefan Noesen in the first period. When the teams last met in February, Noesen delivered a hit to the head that forced Thompson to miss a game.

Defenseman Mattias Samuelsson didn’t return after taking a hit to the face with 12:02 remaining in the third period.