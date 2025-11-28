At the Horn | Devils 5 - Sabres 0

Quick recap of Buffalo's loss to New Jersey.

AT THE HORN
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres lost 5-0 to the New Jersey Devils on Friday at KeyBank Center.

Buffalo registered 42 shots on goal but couldn’t beat Devils goaltender Jake Allen.

Alex Lyon started in net for Buffalo, making 18 saves on 23 shots in his first appearance since Nov. 13.

Forward Tage Thompson fought the Devils’ Stefan Noesen in the first period. When the teams last met in February, Noesen delivered a hit to the head that forced Thompson to miss a game.

Defenseman Mattias Samuelsson didn’t return after taking a hit to the face with 12:02 remaining in the third period.

Tage Thompson fights Stefan Noesen

Statistics

At the Horn - Black and Red

Scoring summary

NJD 1, BUF 0 | Period 1, 12:07 – Nico Hischier (9) from Timo Meier (12)

NJD 2, BUF 0 | Period 2, 7:45 – Arseny Gritsyuk (5) from Ondrej Palat (2) and Dawson Mercer (9)

NJD 3, BUF 0 | Period 3, 1:39 – Brenden Dillon (3) from Connor Brown (3) and Paul Cotter (4)

NJD 4, BUF 0 | Period 3, 5:22 – Paul Cotter (2) from Connor Brown (4) and Brenden Dillon (6)

NJD 5, BUF 0 | Period 3, 16:49 – Arseny Gritsyuk (6) from Ondrej Palat (3)

Game photos

Full highlights

FINAL | Devils 5 - Sabres 0

Up next

The Sabres fly to Minnesota and conclude the back-to-back set Saturday night against the Wild.

Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. EST, with MSG's pregame coverage beginning at 7:30.

