NHL Draft | Tracking each of the Sabres' Day 2 picks

6-foot-6, 218 pounds | 43 GP | 3 G | 32 A | 35 P

Mrtka was the fifth-ranked North American skater in the draft, according to NHL Central Scouting Services. He adds a right shot to the defensive pipeline, with the potential to one day line up alongside one of the Sabres’ left-shot defensemen in Rasmus Dahlin or Owen Power.

In a pre-draft conversation with Sabres.com, NHL.com draft analyst Mike G. Morreale referred to Mrtka – who did not begin training for a professional hockey career until age 14 – as having one of the highest upsides in the draft.

“He never went to a skills camp or a skating clinic prior to the age of 14,” Morreale said. “That’s why I think, of any prospect in this draft, the ceiling is the highest for him. He’s already a big guy at 6-6, but when he begins to learn the game even more, what he can do with that size frame, I think it’s gonna be pretty scary.”

Mrtka on what he’ll bring to the Sabres: “I will bring my heart. I will just leave everything for the team, to bring the team forward. I’m a two-way player who’s trying to help the team as much as I can and just leave my heart for the team.”

Sabres GM Kevyn Adams on the pick: “I think it's a package that's pretty rare – 6-foot-6 right-shot defenseman that plays a good two-way game, good with the puck. Good feet, mobile, plays hard. Really, really good kid. Just in my experience as general manager over the years, it's extremely challenging to get those type of players if you don't draft them so we just felt when that guy's on the board, that was the right pick to make.”

