NHL Draft | Tracking each of the Sabres' Day 2 picks

Follow every pick of Buffalo's 2025 draft class.

SSC-2717_Sabres Pick Tracker_Web 2
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres opened the NHL Draft on Friday by selecting 6-foot-6, right-shot defenseman Radim Mrtka with the ninth-overall pick.

The draft continues Saturday with Rounds 2 through 7 beginning at 12 p.m. on NHL Network and ESPN+.

This page will be updated throughout the day with immediate analysis on every Sabres draft pick.

Buffalo’s 2025 draft picks are as follows:

Round 1, Pick 9 – Radim Mrtka, RHD – Seattle (WHL)

Radim Mrtka addresses the media

6-foot-6, 218 pounds | 43 GP | 3 G | 32 A | 35 P

Mrtka was the fifth-ranked North American skater in the draft, according to NHL Central Scouting Services. He adds a right shot to the defensive pipeline, with the potential to one day line up alongside one of the Sabres’ left-shot defensemen in Rasmus Dahlin or Owen Power.

In a pre-draft conversation with Sabres.com, NHL.com draft analyst Mike G. Morreale referred to Mrtka – who did not begin training for a professional hockey career until age 14 – as having one of the highest upsides in the draft.

“He never went to a skills camp or a skating clinic prior to the age of 14,” Morreale said. “That’s why I think, of any prospect in this draft, the ceiling is the highest for him. He’s already a big guy at 6-6, but when he begins to learn the game even more, what he can do with that size frame, I think it’s gonna be pretty scary.”

Mrtka on what he’ll bring to the Sabres: “I will bring my heart. I will just leave everything for the team, to bring the team forward. I’m a two-way player who’s trying to help the team as much as I can and just leave my heart for the team.”

Sabres GM Kevyn Adams on the pick: “I think it's a package that's pretty rare – 6-foot-6 right-shot defenseman that plays a good two-way game, good with the puck. Good feet, mobile, plays hard. Really, really good kid. Just in my experience as general manager over the years, it's extremely challenging to get those type of players if you don't draft them so we just felt when that guy's on the board, that was the right pick to make.”

Round 2, Pick 39

Round 3, Pick 71 

Round 4, Pick 103

Round 4, Pick 116 (from MIN via ANA) 

Round 5, Pick 135

Round 6, Pick 167 

Round 7, Pick 195 (from NSH) 

Round 7, Pick 199 

Round 7, Pick 219 (from WSH via SJS)

News Feed

How to watch Day 2 of the 2025 NHL Draft

‘A package that’s pretty rare’ | Sabres and Mrtka happy to have each other

Sabres select Mrtka with 9th pick in NHL Draft

Sabres sign Quinn to 2-year contract

How to watch Round 1 of the 2025 NHL Draft

‘Wear it as a badge of honor’ | Doan, Kesselring thrilled with new opportunity

'He'll do whatever it takes to win' | Thompson looks forward to reunion with USA teammates Doan, Kesselring

Film review | Sabres bolster blue line with Kesselring’s well-rounded game

Sabres acquire Kesselring, Doan from Mammoth

Adams, Forton discuss contract rumors, Sabres’ draft plans and impactful front office additions

Alexander Mogilny selected to Hockey Hall of Fame

Sabres announce 2025 preseason schedule

Ninth overall | Additional mock draft projections for Sabres’ first-round pick

Sabres “Hockeyfest” street hockey tournament to return on Sept. 13

Sabres to hold 2025 Development Camp from June 30 through July 3 

'It's like a family' | How the Sabres support the Resource Council of WNY's mission on Buffalo's East Side

Dahlin selected to Sweden's 2026 Olympic roster

Buffalo Sabres Celebrate Juneteenth