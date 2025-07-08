Lyon on opportunity in Buffalo: 'I'm going to be the best version of myself' 

Alex Lyon has one simple expectation when it comes to his role on the Buffalo Sabres.

“I’m going to be the best version of myself I possibly can be, I’m going to be the most competitive version of myself I possibly can be,” Lyon said Tuesday, one week after joining Buffalo on a two-year deal. “And we’re gonna see where the chips fall after that.”

The Sabres signed Lyon at the start of free agency, adding internal competition and a veteran presence to the goaltending depth chart alongside Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Devon Levi.

It’s a similar role to the one occupied last season by James Reimer – who, coincidentally, has been a significant influence on Lyon’s career. Lyon credited the positive feedback he received from Reimer – as well as from former goaltender Dustin Tokarski – with helping inform his decision to join the Sabres.

Perhaps as significantly, Lyon benefitted from Reimer’s even-keeled approach when they were goalie partners in Detroit.

“I’ve learned a lot from him and he was probably the most even human in the world,” Lyon said. “He doesn’t get high or too low. So, I try to emulate that a bit.”

Such is Lyon’s approach to his new situation in Buffalo, where he figures to compete for playing time with the 26-year-old Luukkonen, who started a career-high 55 NHL games last season, and the 23-year-old Levi, who is coming off an All-Star campaign in the AHL.

Lyon – 32 years old and entering his 10th professional season – said he aims to support both goalies while battling for starts.

“My aspiration is always to play as many games as possible and wins as many games as possible,” he said. “I think that’s a good mentality to have. You have to be ultra-competitive in the goalie room but also extremely supportive at the same time. It’s a really fine balance to strike but I think that’s a strength, for sure, that I have. That’s how I approach it.”