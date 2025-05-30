3 things to know about Senior Advisor Jarmo Kekalainen 

The Buffalo Sabres have added an experienced voice to their front office.

Jarmo Kekalainen has joined the Sabres as senior advisor, the team announced Friday. He will report to General Manager Kevyn Adams.

Kekalainen is the third hire aimed to bolster the organization this offseason, following the additions of triple-gold member Eric Staal as special assistant to the general manager and renowned Team USA strength coach Brian Galivan as director of performance.

Kekalainen previously spent more than a decade as general manager of the Columbus Blue Jackets, during which he oversaw the most successful period in franchise history. He previously worked for Ottawa (as European scout and director of player personnel) and St. Louis (as director of amateur scouting and assistant general manager).

Here’s what the Sabres’ newest addition will bring to the table.