Draft notebook | Sabres swap second rounder for immediate blue-line boost

On Friday, in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft, the Buffalo Sabres got their guy. The first several picks played out as Sabres brass expected, so with the ninth-overall pick, Buffalo selected right-shot defenseman Radim Mrtka.

Mrtka doesn’t figure to join the NHL lineup for at least a couple years, but Buffalo began Saturday – the second and final day of the draft – with a trade to provide immediate help on the blue line.

The team acquired defensemen Conor Timmins and Isaac Belliveau from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for Saturday’s 39th-overall pick and defenseman Connor Clifton.

The 6-foot-3, 213-pound, right-shot Timmins, 26 years old and a veteran of 159 NHL games, split this past season between Toronto (51 games) and Pittsburgh (17). During his 5-on-5 ice time, his teams held advantages in goals (56.5%), expected goals (52.2%), shot attempts (51.6%) and scoring chances (51.9%), per Natural Stat Trick.

Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams projects Timmins’ floor to be as a third-pair blueliner with significant room for growth. After the March 7 trade to Pittsburgh, he saw a heightened role with 18:43 of ice time per game and posted even stronger on-ice possession metrics; Timmins enjoyed an offensive boost, too, tallying seven points in 17 games.

“This is a guy that we've had for a while as someone on our radar; if there was a way to get him, we just thought he'd be a great addition to our group,” Adams said following the conclusion of the draft. “… Just think he's a solid two-way player that is big, right shot, and I think it just really solidifies our D corps moving forward.”

Timmins learned of the trade from his childhood home in St. Catharines, Ontario, where his parents’ backyard has a view of KeyBank Center.