Sabres show fight early but can't solve Allen in shutout loss to Devils

Tage Thompson had several teammates offer to answer to Stefan Noesen in the lead-up to the Buffalo Sabres’ first game of the season against the New Jersey Devils, aware of the unfinished business left from Noesen’s hit on Thompson in February.

Thompson appreciated the offers, but declined.

“It’s a nice thing that everyone wanted to do it,” Thompsons said. “I figured I’d take care my own business.”

Thompson fought Noesen off of their first shared faceoff of the night, landing a few good blows on the Devils forward before the bout was over. The moment ignited a sellout crowd at KeyBank Center and sparked the Sabres bench, but the momentum never translated to offense in what ended as a 5-0 loss.

The Sabres finished with a 42-23 lead in shots but could not solve goaltender Jake Allen, who had his first shutout of the season.

“I thought there was a lot of energy on the bench, and I thought our team was playing well,” Thompson said. “I thought we controlled the first two periods pretty handily. Obviously, the score didn’t indicate that, but I thought we had a lot of chances, a lot of opportunities.

“I think whatever energy or whatever momentum we did kind of have early in the game kind of got snuffed out by their goalie, who was playing a hell of a game. It’s frustrating when you’re getting chances and looks and they’re not going in, especially when you feel like they should.”