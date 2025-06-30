Buffalo Sabres 2025 Free Agency Tracker

The NHL offseason is in full swing.

The NHL Draft is behind us, as are a pair of trades that brought big, right-shot defensemen onto the Buffalo roster in Michael Kesselring and Conor Timmins.

Next up is free agency, which officially opens at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, July 1. Bookmark this page throughout the day to follow every Sabres’ transaction.

Below is a list of the Sabres’ free agents, as well as every move they’ve made so far.

Sabres’ UFAs

Players who meet age and/or service requirements become unrestricted free agents (UFAs) at the conclusion of their contract. UFAs are free to sign with any club.

Jacob Bernard-Docker

Erik Brannstrom –

Kale Clague

Mason Jobst

Aleksandr Kisakov

Bennett MacArthur

Brett Murray

James Reimer

Lukas Rousek –

Felix Sandstrom

Tyler Tullio

Sabres’ RFAs

Players who do not meet UFA requirements become restricted free agents (RFAs) at the conclusion of their contract. RFAs are allowed to sign offer sheets from opposing NHL clubs. The Sabres would then have the right to match the offer sheet and retain the player or accept draft-pick compensation based on the value of the deal.

Bowen Byram

Ryan Johnson

Tyson Kozak

Devon Levi

Ryan McLeod

Jack Quinn – Signed 2-year contract with Buffalo

Conor Timmins

Transactions

**June 28 – Sabres acquire Timmins, Belliveau from Penguins**

Following the addition of Michael Kesselring, the Sabres further bolstered the right side of their defense corps with the acquisition of the Conor Timmins. The 6-foot-3 blueliner had positive possession and scoring metrics last season and played a heightened role following a March trade from Toronto to Pittsburgh.

Buffalo also acquired Isaac Belliveau – a 22-year-old defenseman who split last season between the AHL and ECHL – in the deal, which sent a second-round pick in this year’s draft and defenseman Connor Clifton to Pittsburgh.

Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams explained the decision to swap Clifton for Timmins.

“Connor Clifton is a really good hockey player, a solid NHL player, a great teammate, physical – all of that checks,” Adams said. “Where we felt Timmins made our team better is maybe just a little bit cleaner in terms of just the way he plays, the puck touches and the way he plays the game. We just felt for the role that we were looking for in that spot on our D corps, Timmins was a better fit.”

**June 27 – Quinn signs 2-year contract**

Buffalo signed Jack Quinn to a two-year contract worth an average annual value of $3.375 million, allowing the forward to avoid restricted free agency.

Quinn, 23, played 74 games in 2024-25 and set career highs in goals (15) and assists (24). Fourteen of those goals came from Dec. 15-on. Quinn referred to his first half of the season as “not anywhere near good enough,” a point he reiterated in his end-of-season meeting with general manager Kevyn Adams.

“What I do know about Jack Quinn is, there is not a player that I’ve been around in my time here that assesses his own game as honestly as he does,” Adams said. “The honest conversations that I had with Jack after the season, I know he took to heart and he’s going to come back better. So, this is a contract that puts him in a position to take the next step, and we’re excited about it. I think Jack has a huge upside.”

**June 26 – Sabres acquire Doan, Kesselring from Mammoth**

The Sabres acquired forward Josh Doan and defenseman Michael Kesselring from Utah in exchange for forward JJ Peterka, who was scheduled to hit restricted free agency this summer.

Kesselring – a 6-foot-6, right-shot defenseman – addresses an area of need for the Sabres, whose defense corps was heavy with left shots entering the offseason (including Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power, and Mattias Samuelsson along with restricted free agent Bowen Byram).

Doan, a second-round draft pick in 2021, brings a reputation as a hardworking forechecker who may have untapped offensive potential. Both Doan and Kesselring played alongside Tage Thompson on Team USA’s gold medal-winning squad at the IIHF World Championship.