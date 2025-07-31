Sabres sign Levi to 2-year contract

The goalie earns an average annual value of $812,500 through 2026-27.

By Justin Alpert
The Buffalo Sabres have re-signed restricted free-agent goaltender Devon Levi to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $812,500, the team announced Thursday.

Levi, 23, has posted consecutive excellent seasons with the AHL’s Rochester Americans. In 68 regular season games, he’s recorded 41 wins, a 2.28 goals-against average and .922 save percentage. In 2024-25, his 2.20 GAA and .919 save percentage both ranked sixth in the AHL. And in 13 total Calder Cup Playoff games, Levi has seven wins, a 2.54 GAA and .916 save percentage.

The 6-foot-0 netminder has played 39 games (36 starts) with the Sabres across the last three seasons, going 17-17-2 with a 3.29 GAA and .894 save percentage. It remains to be seen whether Levi begins the 2025-26 campaign in Rochester or earns early-season NHL playing time; Buffalo's goaltending depth chart also includes Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and free-agent signing Alex Lyon.

Levi was originally selected by the Florida Panthers in the seventh round of the 2020 NHL Draft, and Buffalo acquired him in July 2021. The Dollard-Des-Ormeaux, Quebec, native made his NHL debut with the Sabres in March, 2023, after concluding his two-season college career at Northeastern University. In addition to his NHL, AHL and NCAA experience, Levi has represented Canada at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship and 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

With Levi, the Sabres have now signed all their remaining restricted free agents.

