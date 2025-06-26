‘Wear it as a badge of honor’ | Doan, Kesselring thrilled with new opportunity

Michael Kesselring and Josh Doan have acclimated to life in the NHL as teammates, roommates and the closest of friends. Now, they’ll take that bond eastward to Buffalo.

The Buffalo Sabres acquired the talented young duo – Kesselring the physical, hard-shooting defenseman, Doan the skilled, forechecking winger – from the Utah Mammoth on Thursday in exchange for JJ Peterka.

“Kess and I are really close,” Doan said. “We’ve lived together for two years, now, so we’ve got to know each other, and he’s someone that I’ll always lean on when things happen. So, to go into this together is something really cool. As a duo, we’re excited to come to Buffalo and help the team out.”

The newest Sabres addressed the media Thursday, just hours after the trade, to summarize their games and express their enthusiasm to be joining a new team together.

Kesselring, at 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, brings a well-rounded profile to Buffalo’s blue line. In his breakout 2024-25 campaign with Utah, he played all 82 games and was just as involved offensively (seven goals, 22 assists) as he was physically (87 hits, five fights). He thrived on pairs with offensively minded partners like Mikhail Sergachev and defense-first ones like Ian Cole; his success with the former has him eager to skate with the likes of Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power.

“It’s really exciting, because I think I have the skill to help get them the puck,” Kesselring said. “Obviously (my) shot’s probably one of my best attributes, so if they can set me up for good looks, I can hopefully bury. But I can skate with them, and I think I move the puck pretty well, but also bring that defensive side, be reliable for one of those two guys hopefully, and kind of give them a ‘Steady Eddie’ partner who defensively plays hard, boxes out and can get them the puck and let them play their game.”

The right-shot defenseman, drafted in the sixth round by Edmonton in 2018 before playing at Northeastern University, attributes his continued development, in part, to the physical side of his game.

“It’s a big part of my game the last few years and why I’ve become a better player, I think,” he said. “I think, defensively, I’ve slowly become harder to play against since I signed pro, and that’s one thing I really want to take pride in this year.”