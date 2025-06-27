Sabres sign Quinn to 2-year contract

The forward is now signed through the 2026-27 season.

web 16
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres have re-signed forward Jack Quinn to a two-year contract worth an average annual value of $3.375 million, the team announced Friday. The deal runs through the 2026-27 season.

Quinn, 23, played 74 games in 2024-25 and set career highs in goals (15) and assists (24). He recorded 34 points (14+20) in his last 50 games; from Dec. 15-on, those 14 goals were tied for fourth most on the team.

The Sabres selected Quinn with the eighth-overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. The Ottawa native has totaled 97 points (39+58) in 178 career games.

Quinn was scheduled to become a restricted free agent on July 1. Buffalo’s remaining RFAs who haven’t yet signed are Ryan McLeod, Bowen Byram, Jacob Bernard-Docker, Tyson Kozak, Devon Levi, Ryan Johnson, Alexander Kisakov, Bennett MacArthur and Ty Tullio.

