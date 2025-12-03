Sabres at Flyers | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

PHILADELPHIA – The Buffalo Sabres look to build upon their last two wins as they face the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Four times this season, the Sabres have seen a winning streak end at two games. Now, after Saturday’s shootout thriller in Minnesota and Monday’s blowout of Winnipeg, they’ve got another chance at their first three-game streak of 2025-26.

The Jets game, highlighted by Josh Norris’ emphatic two-goal return to action, pulled Buffalo back to .500 (11-11-4) for the fourth time. That 82-point pace has the Sabres near the bottom of the crowded Eastern Conference but also just four points out of playoff position.

So, as has been the case since opening night, the Sabres are a couple strong weeks from getting right back in the mix. They’ll need to do it on the road, though, as Wednesday’s game opens a six-game road trip – the team’s longest since January 2012.

“One road win at a time,” coach Lindy Ruff said after Saturday’s in Minnesota. “… The only way to get back in the race, right in the thick of it, is win road games.”

The Sabres are 2-6-2 on the road, but both wins have come in the last three and every game has been close, so they’re plenty confident as they begin this crucial stretch.

Here’s what you need to know before puck drop.