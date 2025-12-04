Failed challenge, special teams cost Sabres in loss to Flyers

Buffalo allowed 3 goals in a 59-second span in the 1st period.

20251203 Postgame
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

PHILADELPHIA – One minute of the first period defined the Buffalo Sabres’ 5-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Much like on Monday, the Sabres had jumped ahead with a Jason Zucker power-play goal in the opening minutes. He found space in the slot and snapped in a Josh Doan feed from behind the net for his eighth goal of the season.

But things went a much different direction from there, with three Flyers goals in a 59-second span. Travis Konecny started it on the power play, his wrister from high in the zone beating Colten Ellis. A net-front Owen Tippett provided the screen and some contact with the Sabres netminder. So, after some deliberation, coach Lindy Ruff challenged for goaltender interference.

Tippett's net-front presence on Konecny's goal

It was an eerily similar play to Zach Benson’s work near the crease on Nov. 23 versus Carolina, which was deemed enough to overturn a Jacob Bryson goal.

“We knew it was going to be a light challenge, but at the same time, I’ve [seen] goals taken away that were a lot less than that,” said Ruff, who had that Benson play in mind when he made the call. “We felt that his stick got into our goalie’s blocker. Whether that was going to be enough or not, you couldn’t really tell.

“… [Ellis] felt he was interfered with, and that’s part of my reaction, if the goalie is that adamant about it. And his reaction says that something definitely happened to affect him on the save.”

Lindy Ruff - Dec. 3, 2025

Konecny’s goal stood, the failed challenge putting Philadelphia right back on the man advantage. There, Trevor Zegras scored thanks to an unfortunate bounce off Ryan McLeod’s skate. After the ensuing faceoff at 5-on-5, a breakout pass hit off Tage Thompson and stayed in the Buffalo end, creating an odd-man rush and a Bobby Brink goal.

Very suddenly, an early Sabres lead had spiraled into a 3-1 deficit.

“We let things that are out of our control impact the way we go over the boards and play the game, affect our mindset,” Thompson said. “Obviously that’s not good, and it’s something that I’ve got to be better at as a leader.

“… You’ve just got to try to keep doing the things that make you successful, and I think we got away from that tonight.”

Buffalo’s penalty kill had arguably its toughest night of the season, allowing two goals in five shorthanded situations – effectively a third, too, seconds after a penalty expired.

The group entered the night at 88.9 percent, has ranked first or second in the league since opening night and hadn’t allowed multiple goals in a game before Wednesday, so they’re confident this will be just a blip on the radar.

“Whenever a puck goes in the net, there’s usually something that goes wrong before it, but I don’t think it’s anything to stress about,” said Bowen Byram, who skated 4:06 shorthanded. “Our PK’s been so good. An off night can happen, so just (need to) regroup and try to tighten those things up.”

This marked the Sabres’ fifth chance at a three-game winning streak this season, and they’ve come up short each time. Up-and-down play has kept them within reach of a playoff spot in the crowded Eastern Conference, but it’ll take more consistent success to begin climbing the standings.

“We’ve just got to keep chugging here,” Byram said. “… If we want to stay in the race, we’re going to have to try to string something together.”

Here’s more from the loss.

Tage Thompson - Dec. 3, 2025

Dahlin ejected for boarding

Rasmus Dahlin was given five minutes and a game misconduct (ejection) for boarding Zegras with 3:10 remaining in the second period.

A scrum followed the hit, continuing what had been a nasty game. Earlier in the period, Philadelphia’s Garnet Hathaway and Nicolas Deslauriers jumped Sabres forward Josh Dunne in the neutral zone to start some more after-the-whistle chaos.

Byram scores again

Byram made it a 4-2 game midway through the second period with his sixth goal of the season. That’s back-to-back games with a goal for the defenseman and five in the last 11.

Less than a minute later, though, Tippett scored for the Flyers to restore their three-goal lead.

“We had chances to score, we just couldn’t keep them from finding the back of the net,” Byram said.

Bo Byram - Dec. 3, 2025

Benson’s first goal overturned

Benson appeared to have his first goal of the season, a net-front tally narrowing Buffalo’s third-period deficit to 5-3. But the Flyers challenged successfully for offsides, and the goal was overturned.

It was a pivotal decision at that point in the game, as a failed challenge would’ve sent the Sabres to the power play with 7:09 remaining.

FINAL | Flyers 5 - Sabres 2

Up next

The second stop of the road trip is Winnipeg on Friday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST, with MSG’s pregame coverage beginning at 6:30.

