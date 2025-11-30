Ostlund’s ‘sick moves’ secure Sabres’ shootout win in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Some AHL-level intel helped the Buffalo Sabres collect two points on Saturday at Grand Casino Arena.
A shootout between the Sabres and Wild was tied 2-2 after three rounds, and Minnesota’s Vladimir Tarasenko missed the net in the top of the fourth. Over the boards hopped Noah Ostlund, who got goalie Filip Gustavsson to bite on a backhand deke before burying a forehand shot. It was the rookie forward’s first shootout chance as an NHLer, but not as a pro.
“We’d done some research on the reports from the minors, and what came back is, they said, ‘He’s sick. He’s got some sick moves,’” coach Lindy Ruff recalled postgame. “… He’s going [fourth], for sure.”