At the Horn | Penguins 4 - Sabres 2

The Buffalo Sabres lost 4-2 to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday at PPG Paints Arena.

Jack Quinn and Jason Zucker both had two-point nights (1+1), notching the primary assists on one another's third-period goals. Quinn has now scored in three straight games, and Zucker has six points (2+4) in three games since returning from illness.

The Sabres pushed for the tying goal with their net empty late in the third, but they couldn’t tie it before the Penguins scored an empty netter.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made his third straight start in net for the Sabres and stopped 15 of 18 shots.