At the Horn | Penguins 4 - Sabres 2

Watch the highlights from Quinn's and Zucker's 2-point nights.

AT THE HORN
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres lost 4-2 to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday at PPG Paints Arena.

Jack Quinn and Jason Zucker both had two-point nights (1+1), notching the primary assists on one another's third-period goals. Quinn has now scored in three straight games, and Zucker has six points (2+4) in three games since returning from illness.

The Sabres pushed for the tying goal with their net empty late in the third, but they couldn’t tie it before the Penguins scored an empty netter.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made his third straight start in net for the Sabres and stopped 15 of 18 shots.

Statistics

At the Horn - Blue and Gold

Scoring summary

BUF 0, PIT 1 | Period 1, 17:09 – Matt Dumba (1) (unassisted)

BUF 1, PIT 1 | Period 3, 7:20 – Jason Zucker (6) from Jack Quinn (7) and Ryan McLeod (9)

Jason Zucker ties the game in the 3rd period

BUF 1, PIT 2 | Period 3, 7:51 – Bryan Rust (6) from Ryan Shea (7)

BUF 1, PIT 3 | Period 3, 12:34 – Kevin Hayes (1) from Erik Karlsson (13) and Parker Wotherspoon (6)

BUF 2, PIT 3 | Period 3, 15:40 – Jack Quinn (6) from Jason Zucker (7) and Mattias Samuelsson (7)

Jack Quinn scores 3rd period goal

BUF 2, PIT 4 | Period 3, 19:03 (EN) – Connor Dewar (5) from Danton Heinen (1) and Ryan Shea (8)

Full highlights

FINAL | Penguins 4 - Sabres 2

Up next

The Sabres return home for a Black Friday showdown with the New Jersey Devils. Tickets are available here.

Puck drop is scheduled for 4 p.m., with MSG's pregame coverage beginning at 3:30.

