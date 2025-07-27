Sabres sign Timmins to 2-year contract

The Buffalo Sabres have signed defenseman Conor Timmins to a two-year contract worth an average annual value of $2.2 million, the team announced Sunday.

Buffalo acquired Timmins, 26, along with fellow defenseman Isaac Belliveau from Pittsburgh on June 28 in exchange for a second-round draft pick and defenseman Connor Clifton. Timmins became a restricted free agent on July 1.

Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said the team targeted Timmins as part of its offseason objective to revamp the right side of its defense corps. The 6-foot-3 Timmins was the second addition to that end, following the acquisition of 6-foot-5 defenseman Michael Kesselring from Utah.