Sabres sign Timmins to 2-year contract

Buffalo acquired Timmins, 26, from Pittsburgh on June 28.

By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres have signed defenseman Conor Timmins to a two-year contract worth an average annual value of $2.2 million, the team announced Sunday.

Buffalo acquired Timmins, 26, along with fellow defenseman Isaac Belliveau from Pittsburgh on June 28 in exchange for a second-round draft pick and defenseman Connor Clifton. Timmins became a restricted free agent on July 1.

Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said the team targeted Timmins as part of its offseason objective to revamp the right side of its defense corps. The 6-foot-3 Timmins was the second addition to that end, following the acquisition of 6-foot-5 defenseman Michael Kesselring from Utah.

Behind the scenes of the Sabres offseason

Timmins played 68 games last season and averaged a career-high 18:43 in ice time following a March trade from Toronto to Pittsburgh. With Timmins on the ice at 5-on-5, his teams owned positive shares of goals (56.5%), expected goals (52.2%), shot attempts (51.6%), and scoring chances (51.9%).

“He's a solid two-way player that is big, a right shot, and I think it just really solidifies our D corps moving forward,” Adams said.

With Timmins signed, goaltender Devon Levi is the Sabres’ lone remaining restricted free agent.

