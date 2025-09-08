Camp Countdown | Which Amerks could debut and contribute in Buffalo?

In the days leading into training camp, Sabres.com will be addressing major questions surrounding the 2025-26 Buffalo Sabres. Up next: Which AHL-level prospects could make their NHL debuts and contribute in Buffalo this season?

At points in each season, the Buffalo Sabres tap into their prospect pipeline and summon young talent from their AHL affiliate, the Rochester Americans.

In 2024-25, forwards Tyson Kozak and Noah Ostlund both got the call, made their NHL debuts and capably filled the fourth-line center role – Kozak for 21 games, Ostlund for eight.

These four Amerks, each of whom should have their opportunities during the upcoming training camp and NHL preseason, could be the organization’s next AHLers to make the jump to Buffalo.

Konsta Helenius – F

Drafted 14th overall in 2024, Helenius began his 2024-25 campaign as an 18-year-old rookie and ended it as one of three forwards named to the AHL Top Prospects Team.

The Finnish forward finished the regular season with 35 points (14+21) in 65 games, including five goals in the last five. He admitted it took time to adjust during his first year in North America, and his growth throughout the season backed that up.

Helenius leveled up in his first Calder Cup Playoffs, collecting six points (3+3) in eight games as Rochester reached Game 5 of the North Division Finals versus Laval. Beyond scoring, he made an all-around impact in the playoffs as a reliable defender – something Sabres coach Lindy Ruff demands of his centermen – and a post-whistle agitator.

“He was incredible,” Amerks head coach Michael Leone said. “I thought he rose to the occasion; the bigger the moment, the better he played. I thought he played with a level of physicality. Ultimately, when you get to this time of the year, you find out who you are as a player. You work so hard to get to that end of the year, and you have to play a certain way to be successful. That’s what wins, and I thought Hele played a lot of winning hockey for us.”

It's easy to envision the Sabres, whether dealing with injuries or looking for a spark, plugging the now-19-year-old Helenius into the bottom six later in 2025-26 and seeing what they’ve got.

Anton Wahlberg – F