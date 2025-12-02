'Man, he can fly' | Norris makes immediate impact with 3 points in return

Norris had two goals and an assist in his return, fueling the Sabres to a 5-1 win at KeyBank Center. His performance showcased the talents – world-class speed, a shooting threat on the power play – that inspired Buffalo to acquire him from Ottawa at last year’s trade deadline and make him their top-line center to begin this season.

Buffalo – healthier now than at any point this season – pulled its season points percentage back to .500 with the win, three points out from third place in the Atlantic Division.

Norris admired the job his teammates did keeping the season afloat through a litany of injuries and other absences. At one point, they were missing six key players from their opening night roster – not counting defenseman Michael Kesselring, who missed the start of the season and is currently working his way back from a second injury.

Stepping in as top-line center between Tage Thompson and Zach Benson – a spot where he enjoyed plenty of success during the preseason – Norris entered Monday simply looking to contribute and not be a distraction. He told his linemates leading into the game that he just wanted to keep things simple, unsure of how he would play.

It took all of one shift for him to make an impact. Norris burst through the neutral zone and drew a holding penalty against Dylan DeMelo. On the ensuing power play, he faked a shot to create a passing lane, then hit Josh Doan’s blade on the edge of the crease. The puck trickled through goalie Eric Comrie, and Jason Zucker dashed in to push it across.