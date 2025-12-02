'Man, he can fly' | Norris makes immediate impact with 3 points in return

Norris nearly pulled away for another breakaway later in the period.
“That’s just pure speed going up ice,” Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said.
“Man, he can fly,” added Alex Tuch, a great skater in his own right. “It’s noticeable.”
All told, it was a promising chapter in what’s been a trying start to Norris’ Sabres tenure. He’d missed a month due to injury shortly before being acquired by the team in March, then played just three games before a lingering ailment forced him to shut down his season.
He returned following a productive summer and tied for the NHL lead in preseason points. The positive momentum was interrupted when he sustained an injury with less than five minutes remaining in the regular-season opener.
He stayed positive through the recovery process. Teammates spoke postgame about the hard work he put into being able to hit the ground running upon his return.
Norris’ speed and offensive instincts made an impact. So did his presence.
“I think it’s one of those things where how hard he works, how much he wants to be back and be playing hockey again, I think it just kind of motivates the whole team,” goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen said. “Everybody wants to play well when he’s coming back.”
Here’s more from the win.