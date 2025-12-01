Sabres vs. Jets | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Buffalo Sabres make a brief stop at home before embarking on a road-heavy December schedule, hosting the Winnipeg Jets on Monday at KeyBank Center.

Following tonight’s game, the Sabres will depart for a six-game road trip that stretches across four time zones – including a rematch with the Jets in Winnipeg on Friday.

The Sabres have a chance to pull their season points percentage back to .500 with a win. They’re coming off a come-from-behind, shootout victory over the NHL’s hottest team in the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. Here’s what you need to know.