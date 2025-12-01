Sabres vs. Jets | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Buffalo returns home to host the reigning Presidents' Trophy winners.

December 1
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres make a brief stop at home before embarking on a road-heavy December schedule, hosting the Winnipeg Jets on Monday at KeyBank Center.

Following tonight’s game, the Sabres will depart for a six-game road trip that stretches across four time zones – including a rematch with the Jets in Winnipeg on Friday.

The Sabres have a chance to pull their season points percentage back to .500 with a win. They’re coming off a come-from-behind, shootout victory over the NHL’s hottest team in the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. Here’s what you need to know.

How to watch

TV (Buffalo broadcast market): MSG (Pregame coverage begins at 7 p.m.)

Streaming: Gotham Sports App, ESPN+ (out of market)

Streaming (Canada): Amazon Prime

Radio: WGR 550 / Buffalo Sabres App

More ways to watch/listen to Sabres games

Lineup notes

The Sabres did not practice on Sunday, so stay tuned following their morning skate at 10:30 a.m. for potential lineup updates.

All eyes will be on Josh Norris, who is considered day to day as he nears a return from the upper-body injury he sustained on opening night. Sabres coach Lindy Ruff had said there was a chance Norris could play last weekend, but he did not join the team in Minnesota.

Meanwhile in goal, Colten Ellis could get a second straight start after stopping 22 of 24 shots to earn the win over the Wild. The rookie has won four of his six starts this season.

Doan’s career mark

It came in untraditional fashion, but Josh Doan’s game-tying goal in Minnesota marked a new career-high for the 23-year-old. He has eight in 25 games this season, having already surpassed the total he scored in 51 games with Utah in 2024-25.

Doan’s goal against the Wild took an unconventional path to the net – off the glass, toward the net-front, and off the glove of forward Mats Zuccarello into the goal – but his total speaks to the consistency with which he’s played.

At 5-on-5, Doan leads Sabres players in shot attempts percentage (56.04) and scoring chances for percentage (56.62).

Scouting the Jets

20251201 Preview Stats

The reigning Presidents’ Trophy winners are currently sitting outside the Western Conference playoff picture, having lost four straight games prior to winning 5-2 in Nashville on Saturday.

Winnipeg boasts one of the game’s elite forward lines in Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele, and Gabriel Vilardi. That trio has been on the ice for 21 goals at 5-on-5, the second-best mark in the NHL according to Stathletes.

The Jets’ problem has been getting scoring from beyond their top players. Connor, Scheifele and Vilardi have combined to score 26 goals at even strength. The rest of the team has combined for 28.

Winnipeg is also missing three-time Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck, who is expected to miss four to six weeks as he recovers from knee surgery. Former Sabre Eric Comrie has seen the bulk of the action in the meantime, including a 20-save performance in the win over Nashville.

