Sabres re-sign McLeod to 4-year contract

The Buffalo Sabres have re-signed forward Ryan McLeod to a four-year contract worth an average annual value of $5 million, the team announced Tuesday.

McLeod, 25, enjoyed a career-best season in 2024-25, his first with the Sabres, playing 79 games and setting new personal highs in goals (20), assists (33), plus-minus (+13) and average time on ice (16:50).

The speedy, all-situations center led Buffalo forwards with a 52.3-percent success rate on faceoffs and 182:59 of shorthanded ice time. McLeod scored a career-high three shorthanded goals and tallied two assists in 38:48 of power-play time. And he proved to be a fit up and down the Sabres’ lineup – on the first line with Tage Thompson, on the third line with Jason Zucker and Jordan Greenway, etc.

The Mississauga, Ontario, native was drafted 40th overall by Edmonton in 2018. He played parts of four seasons with the Oilers, including 56 playoff games, before the Sabres acquired him July 5, 2024. McLeod has totaled 128 points (52+76) in his 298-game regular season career.