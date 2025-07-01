Sabres re-sign McLeod to 4-year contract

The speedy center joined the Sabres and posted career-best numbers in 2024-25.

web 24
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres have re-signed forward Ryan McLeod to a four-year contract worth an average annual value of $5 million, the team announced Tuesday.

McLeod, 25, enjoyed a career-best season in 2024-25, his first with the Sabres, playing 79 games and setting new personal highs in goals (20), assists (33), plus-minus (+13) and average time on ice (16:50).

The speedy, all-situations center led Buffalo forwards with a 52.3-percent success rate on faceoffs and 182:59 of shorthanded ice time. McLeod scored a career-high three shorthanded goals and tallied two assists in 38:48 of power-play time. And he proved to be a fit up and down the Sabres’ lineup – on the first line with Tage Thompson, on the third line with Jason Zucker and Jordan Greenway, etc.

The Mississauga, Ontario, native was drafted 40th overall by Edmonton in 2018. He played parts of four seasons with the Oilers, including 56 playoff games, before the Sabres acquired him July 5, 2024. McLeod has totaled 128 points (52+76) in his 298-game regular season career.

News Feed

Sabres sign Geertsen to 2-year contract

Sabres sign Kozak to 3-year contract

Development camp doesn’t get old for local kids McCarthy, Geary

Sabres acquire 6th-round pick from Chicago

Sabres sign Rathbone to 2-year deal

Sabres sign Johnson to 3-year contract

After draft, Mrtka and Ratzlaff reunite in Buffalo

Sabres extend qualifying offers to 6 players

Sabres announce 2025 development camp roster

Draft notebook | Sabres swap second rounder for immediate blue-line boost

Meet the Sabres' 2025 draft class

Sabres acquire Timmins, Belliveau from Penguins

How to watch Day 2 of the 2025 NHL Draft

‘A package that’s pretty rare’ | Sabres and Mrtka happy to have each other

Sabres select Mrtka with 9th pick in NHL Draft

Sabres sign Quinn to 2-year contract

How to watch Round 1 of the 2025 NHL Draft

‘Wear it as a badge of honor’ | Doan, Kesselring thrilled with new opportunity