Sabres vs. Devils | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

It’s a black-and-red Black Friday as the Buffalo Sabres take on the New Jersey Devils at KeyBank Center.

The Sabres are coming off a 4-2 loss in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, a game in which they managed just 12 shots on goal through two periods. They woke up in the third, though, and nearly came back thanks to a push from the second line of Jason Zucker, Ryan McLeod and Jack Quinn. Zucker and Quinn both scored.

“It was a game where I thought that McLeod line dominated, for the most part,” coach Lindy Ruff said postgame.

Quinn is up to six goals this season after scoring in three straight games, which is hardly a coincidence; each of the three has been assisted on by Zucker, the veteran winger who previously missed three weeks due to illness.

“He’s just a really good player,” Quinn said of Zucker, who himself has six points (2+4) since returning. “Really fun to play with, makes players better around him. Great vision, and he’s just a gamer. He wins so many battles, and you feel like you’re playing offense way more with him.”