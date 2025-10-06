What's New at PPG Paints Arena

Since the building debuted in 2010, PPG Paints Arena has undergone continuous upgrades to enhance the overall fan experience and capture the history and brand of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Heading into the arena’s 15th year, this season will be no different, with even more to give from food options, promotional giveaways, and special fan offerings.

But the biggest project of them all is the newly reinstated Pittsburgh Penguins Hall of Fame. This summer, the organization announced a three-year plan to relaunch the team’s Hall of Fame and celebrate the players and builders who have helped transform the club into one of the NHL’s elite franchises. The original Penguins Hall of Fame ran intermittently between the inaugural 1992 class and the most-recent induction in 2013.

This exhibit will feature the new waves of inductees over the coming years, along with all those who previously entered the Penguins Hall of Fame. Scotty Bowman, Eddie Johnston, Ron Francis, and Kevin Stevens will be part of the 2025 class, which will feature a pregame ceremony for their honorary induction on Oct. 25.

The Penguins Hall of Fame exhibit will be on display right next to the Captain Morgan Club for fans to see and experience as they make their way around the arena.

“Having a physical space, if it’s your first time here, you can really get to see all of the greats that have passed through the Pittsburgh Penguins at one time or another – whether it’s players, coaches, or general managers,” said John Sodini, Penguins VP of Arena Operations. “We are just so lucky to have this great history over the last 58 years. So having this space for the fans is going to mean a lot.”