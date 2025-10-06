What's New at PPG Paints Arena

Screenshot 2025-10-06 at 11.30.32 AM
By Brandon Karafilis
Pittsburgh Penguins

Since the building debuted in 2010, PPG Paints Arena has undergone continuous upgrades to enhance the overall fan experience and capture the history and brand of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Heading into the arena’s 15th year, this season will be no different, with even more to give from food options, promotional giveaways, and special fan offerings.

But the biggest project of them all is the newly reinstated Pittsburgh Penguins Hall of Fame. This summer, the organization announced a three-year plan to relaunch the team’s Hall of Fame and celebrate the players and builders who have helped transform the club into one of the NHL’s elite franchises. The original Penguins Hall of Fame ran intermittently between the inaugural 1992 class and the most-recent induction in 2013.

This exhibit will feature the new waves of inductees over the coming years, along with all those who previously entered the Penguins Hall of Fame. Scotty Bowman, Eddie Johnston, Ron Francis, and Kevin Stevens will be part of the 2025 class, which will feature a pregame ceremony for their honorary induction on Oct. 25.

The Penguins Hall of Fame exhibit will be on display right next to the Captain Morgan Club for fans to see and experience as they make their way around the arena.

“Having a physical space, if it’s your first time here, you can really get to see all of the greats that have passed through the Pittsburgh Penguins at one time or another – whether it’s players, coaches, or general managers,” said John Sodini, Penguins VP of Arena Operations. “We are just so lucky to have this great history over the last 58 years. So having this space for the fans is going to mean a lot.”

The concession and food options have never seen a wider variety than they will for this upcoming season. One of the newest installments is the Fifth Avenue Food Club, which can be found right in front of section 101. This food hall is introducing its ‘Ital Yinz’ assortment, featuring four new sandwich concepts. One snack appetizer that will be available this season is the pickled pierogies, a perfect representation of the city of Pittsburgh.

The food options do not stop there. Another newly introduced concept from the Aramark team is the ‘Dippy’s Combo Platter,’ which includes cheesesteak eggrolls, wasabi crème sauce raspberry cheesecake rolls, southwest sauce, and more. Dippy’s will be available in Section 105.

“We had a chance to do some research and see what our fans really enjoy,” said Terry Davidson, who is the Executive Chef for PPG Paints Arena. “The team and I really put our best foot forward for all of our guests who come into the arena. This year, with the new concepts that we have done, I think they’re going to enjoy the food even more.”

Other fan favorites from last season will make a return, such as the smash burgers, loaded waffle fries, and the ‘Mic Drop’ food options that pay homage to some of Mike Lang’s most famous sayings.

Some other new concepts that particularly stood out were the Lobster Nachos from Dahtahn Lobster at section 115, Smoked Golden BBQ Chicken Mac ‘n Cheese from Smokehouse at section 109, and the Cherry Coke BBQ Loaded Smash Burger from Steel City Smash at section 206.

What makes Aramark such an amazing retail food provider for PPG Paints Arena is how their food can be catered to anyone and everyone – with vegetarian, gluten-free, and overall healthier selections being available.

“I just want people to come and enjoy the game, but also enjoy the food,” Davidson said. “It’s the experience that they get, the food, and the hospitality that our staff gives them. My goal is just to raise the bar every season. I feel like we really did that this year, and we’re going to continue that in the future.”

As if the food weren’t enough, there are also numerous new and exciting promotional giveaways that fans can take home after coming to games.

Some recent giveaway favorites from past seasons are making a return, such as the Hawaiian shirt, Zamboni gravy boat, and the bobblehead series – this edition celebrating 20 seasons of the Big Three in Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang.

One of the ones I am looking forward to the most is the 2016 replica Stanley Cup championship ring to celebrate the 10-year anniversary, given to all fans who attend the game on Jan. 31.

Also making a return this season are the Theme Nights, which include some giveaways with ticket purchases. Some of the standouts are Mister Rodgers’ Neighborhood Day (Mar. 1), which will include a sweater; Country Night (Mar. 28), which includes a Penguins-themed cowboy hat; and Peanuts Day (April 5).

Representing the Penguins black and gold in new and unique ways is part of the PPG Paints Arena evolution. Last season, PPG Paints saw its PensGear store expand by over 6,000 square feet to be able to hold more fans and offer a greater variety of merchandise and novelty items.

“I think it’s just all about having an experience that is memorable, whether you are a die-hard Penguins fan, a casual fan, or just coming here for the first time. It’s about creating that complete experience for everyone,” Sodini said.

Additionally, the Penguins will be bringing back their tour offerings, something that was introduced last season. Fans will be able to drop into PensGear from 10AM-4PM during the week, and can also sign up for tours. Group tours for schools, sports teams, and special events will also be offered.

While food, giveaways, and special events will all play a large part in making the fan’s visit to the arena feel even more special, it is also the in-game experience and crowd interactions that bring these moments to life.

PPG Paints Arena and the Pittsburgh Penguins are excited to have Suzie Cool as their new in-game arena host. Suzie works with the Steelers as a sideline reporter and digital host, while also serving as a co-host for KDKA-TV. She is extremely excited to play a part in enhancing the fan experience in the city where she was born and raised.

“I think that PPG Paints Arena, and sporting events alike, are really a great opportunity for people to just come together, enjoy it together, and be under one roof,” Cool said. “That’s why I love what I do. Everybody is just coming together to have fun in one spot. PPG Paints and the Penguins allow the opportunity for people to be able to do that.”

News Feed

Penguins Forward Evgeni Malkin to Continue “I’m Score for Kids” Initiative Benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown for Fourth-Consecutive Season in 2025-26

Youth Movement Shapes Penguins’ Roster Decisions

Musings: Penguins 5, Sabres 4 OT (Preseason Finale)

Healthy Novak Looking to Carve Out Role with Penguins

Penguins Preseason Lineup Versus Sabres (10.03.25)

Penguins Trim Training Camp Roster

Musings: Penguins 5, Sabres 3 (Preseason Game 6)

Penguins Preseason Lineup Versus Sabres (10.01.25)

Assistant Coach Spotlight: Rich Clune

Building Brick by Brick: Kindel Earning Opportunities

Penguins, F.N.B. Expand Multi-Year Partnership 

Hall of Fame Goalie, Hall of Fame Prankster

Penguins Trim Training Camp Roster

Penguins Preseason Lineup Versus Red Wings (09.29.25)

Flower Gets His Flowers

Penguins Reduce Training Camp Roster to 58 Players

Musings: Penguins 3, Red Wings 2 (Preseason Game 3)

Penguins Preseason Lineup Versus Blue Jackets (09.27.25)

A 'Fleury' of Smiles in Practice

Penguins to Continue PPS All-Stars Ticket Campaign for the 2025-26 Season

Penguins Preseason Lineup Versus Red Wings (09.26.25)

Assistant Coach Spotlight: Todd Nelson

Musings: Columbus 4, Pittsburgh 1 (Preseason Game 2)

Penguins Preseason Lineup Versus Blue Jackets (09.24.25) 

Assistant Coach Spotlight: Mike Stothers

Scotty Bowman, Ron Francis, Eddie Johnston and Kevin Stevens Named to the Penguins Hall of Fame ‘Class of 2025’

Musings: Montreal 2, Pittsburgh 1 SO (Preseason Game 1)

Penguins Preseason Lineup Versus Canadiens (09.22.25)

Following Setbacks, Jarry Focused on Growth

Assistant Coach Spotlight: Nick Bonino

Silovs Built for Big Moments

Training Camp: Evgeni Malkin

New Coach, New Foundation

Inside Scoop: First Day of Training Camp

Malkin Looks to Enjoy the Ride

Penguins Invite 69 Players to Training Camp

Sidney Crosby: "This Is Where I Want To Be. I Love It Here"

Avery Hayes’ Path Shaped by Michigan Ties

Penguins to Open 2025.26 Training Camp on September 18 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex

Penguins Sign Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury to a Professional Tryout Contract

Soccer Legacy, Hockey Future: Ben Kindel's Journey

Inside Scoop: 2025 Prospects Challenge

Checking In With Crosby at NHL Player Media Tour

Penguins Announce 2025 Prospects Challenge Roster

Penguins Announce 2025.26 Promotional Schedule

Avery Hayes’ Hard Work Rewarded

Crosby still center stage as Canada prepares for 2026 Olympics

Penguins Name Evan McFeeters Roving Minor League Coach

Penguins to Appear on National TV Sixteen Times in 2025.26

Pittsburgh Penguins Announce Plans to Relaunch Team Hall of Fame