Players4Purpose: Six Penguins, Six Causes, Endless Impact

Alex Nedeljkovic got his first puppy, a five-year-old black Lab named Zeke, through his work with Project 2 Heal – whose mission is to increase the availability of service dogs for veterans, children with special needs, and adults with disabilities,

The Penguins goaltender first became involved with the non-profit, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, during his time with the Hurricanes organization. Project 2 Heal is the only non-profit in the U.S. dedicated to the husbandry and nurturing of Labrador Retriever puppies, which are then donated to carefully selected training organizations worldwide.

“I grew up with a Lab, my grandma had a big Lab when I was younger. So, I always loved dogs,” Nedeljkovic said. “I went out to their facilities and got to know everybody around there a little bit better, and spent time with the dogs. We were fortunate enough that they allowed us to adopt one of them. Just kept in touch with them this whole time, and they’re just great people. They're doing an amazing thing, and it's a nonprofit organization, so you can't say enough good things about them.”

Penguins fans can support organizations like Project2Heal through a new ticketing fundraising initiative called ‘Players4Purpose’ for the 2024-25 season. Nedeljkovic is one of six Penguins players who have selected charities that will benefit from ticket purchases during six monthly matchups, running from October to March.

Fans who purchase tickets through the dedicated ‘Players4Purpose’ page can select which player’s charity of choice will benefit at checkout. The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation will match the donation to the winning charity each game, up to $1,000. The campaign kicks off with the October 31 game.

Other monthly matchups include the Military Appreciation Game on November 11, ‘Giving Tuesday’ on December 3, the first home game of the New Year on January 7, the Black Hockey History Game on February 4, and the Pride Game on March 13.

Joining Nedeljkovic are players with close connections to their cause: Bryan Rust (Friends: The National Association of Young People Who Stutter), Kris Letang (The Heart Institute at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh), Erik Karlsson (Toys for Tots), Anthony Beauvillier (Alzheimer’s Association: Greater Pennsylvania Chapter I Pittsburgh Office), and Matt Nieto (Autism Speaks).

“It's huge,” Nedeljkovic said. “It provides exposure for these programs and these nonprofits that they otherwise might not get. Any little bit of exposure helps, any bit of talk and support in any capacity goes a long way for things like that.”

Rust shared his story about his experience with stuttering after being named Pittsburgh’s nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy last season. It is presented annually to the NHL player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice, and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.

Through his “Seats for Strength” initiative, Rust invites children with speech impediments and their families to be his guests at Penguins home games. He’s grateful for the opportunity to bring even more attention to something that’s affected Bryan and his family, as his older brother Matt also stuttered.

“I think anytime you’re in the spotlight a little bit, I think you just try to be a voice for people and try to support the things that you feel passionate about,” Rust said. “Support things that may not get the most support. I think being a voice, being the kind of person you can stand for, I think that’s really important.”