Benn scores 2, Stars defeat Penguins for 3rd straight win

Bunting gave Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead at 2:45 in the first period on a wraparound from the right post.

Joe Pavelski tied it 1-1 at 7:16 when his rebound attempt deflected in off of Pittsburgh defenseman Marcus Pettersson from the top of the crease.

“They were opportunistic around the net,” Bunting said. “We knew that was going to be a tough area to defend. They scored a few goals there. I think that’s what hurt us. On the rush as well, they were good in transition. I think we could have done a better job of slowing them down.”

After Benn’s two goals, Sam Steel extended the Dallas lead to 4-1 at 4:37 in the third period on a shot from the high slot.

“I think it’s just little things we’ve been trying to build all year. Really grinding them in the [offensive] zone and working teams down,” Steel said of his line (with Craig Smith and Radek Faksa), which has scored in seven of the past nine games. “It seems like the last couple of games, we’ve been getting goals late in the game. That comes from us doing the little things right and grinding them down and capitalizing. It’s been a nice little stretch, and we’re just trying to create momentum.”

Rickard Rakell cut the lead to 4-2 at 11:03 when Malkin found him from behind the net at the top of the crease.

“I don’t think anyone was quitting. We had our effort there, had some chances [they] just weren’t necessarily going to the net,” Bunting said. “[Rakell] had a big one, we just couldn’t find the next one.”

NOTES: Pavelski reach 25 goals for the 12th season, the third most among United States-born players behind Keith Tkachuk (13 times) and Mike Modano (13 times). … Robertson has points in 10 of his past 11 games (15 points; five goals, 10 assists). … Pittsburgh has eight regulation losses in the month of March. … Defenseman Jack St. Ivany made his NHL debut for Pittsburgh with one shot on goal in 12:28 of ice time.