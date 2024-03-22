Penguins to Host Pride Game on March 26

1398029T_Social_Pride
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins will celebrate the LGBTQ+ community as they host their fourth annual Pride Game on Tuesday, March 26 when the team hosts the Carolina Hurricanes at PPG Paints Arena at 7:00 PM.

Fans will have the opportunity to connect with local organizations tied to the LGBTQ+ community in Western Pennsylvania in the Pride Zone, located on the concourse of PPG Paints Arena behind the Captain Morgan Club. Organizations such as Three Rivers Business Alliance Foundation, the Hugh Lane Wellness Foundation, Steel City Softball League, Pittsburgh Tigers will be in attendance and have information tables in the Pride Zone. All are welcome to join a VIP meetup with the Pittsburgh LGBTQ+ Hockey (Pittsburgh Tigers) organization at the Pride Zone. 

The United by Hockey Mobile Museum will be outside of PPG Paints Arena on March 26 on Logan St. between Wylie Ave and Centre Avenue. The United by Hockey Mobile Museum is a free fan experience that celebrates hockey’s trailblazers, changemakers and business leaders spanning various demographics. Prior to the Pride Game, the Mobile Museum will be open to the public pre-game from 3:30-7:30 PM. Fans do not need a ticket to the game to visit the Mobile Museum. 

The Penguins Foundation will hold an online auction featuring autographed rainbow jerseys, autographed Pride pucks and more. The auction kicks off at 12:00 PM on March 26 and runs through April 2 at 12:00 PM. Once live, fans may bid at pens.givesmart.com. The Penguins Foundation will also be selling warmup pucks outside of Section 104 throughout the Pride Game. Proceeds from the auction and warmup puck sales support local LGBTQ+ organizations. 

The Pride Game will feature LaTrea Rembert (He/Him), a cast member of Fam Ham and teacher at Pittsburgh CLO and Pittsburgh Musical Theater, singing the National Anthem. Iceburgh will be wearing a specialty Pride Game jersey and Penguins Pride merchandise will be available at PensGear.com and at local PensGear outlets. 

Sidney Crosby’s charity suite will welcome Proud Haven to the Pride Game, which is an organization that provides a safe shelter for LGBTQ+ youth experiencing homelessness in Pittsburgh, while also providing support and resources to live independently. 

Tickets for the Penguins’ Pride Game are available to the LGBTQ+ community and allies through a special offer at https://fevo-enterprise.com/event/PenguinsPrideGame032624/offer. The first 500 fans to purchase tickets will receive a Pride drawstring bag.

To learn more about the Penguins Pride game, visit https://penguinspride.com/.

