Penguins Reduce Training Camp Roster to 58 Players

The Pittsburgh Penguins have reduced their training camp roster to 58 players, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.
The following players have been assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s training camp (AHL), which begins on Monday, September 29 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex:
- Raivis Ansons
- David Breazeale
- Tommy Budnick
- Kyle Criscuolo
- Brayden Edwards
- Zach Gallant
- Max Graham
- Brent Johnson
- Jordan Kaplan
- Gabe Klassen
- Daniel Laatsch
- Brett Murray
- Maxim Pavlenko
- Emil Pieniniemi
- Zach Urdahl
Pittsburgh’s updated training camp roster is downloadable here.