Penguins Reduce Training Camp Roster to 58 Players

The Pittsburgh Penguins have reduced their training camp roster to 58 players, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

The following players have been assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s training camp (AHL), which begins on Monday, September 29 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex:

Raivis Ansons

David Breazeale

Tommy Budnick

Kyle Criscuolo

Brayden Edwards

Zach Gallant

Max Graham

Brent Johnson

Jordan Kaplan

Gabe Klassen

Daniel Laatsch

Brett Murray

Maxim Pavlenko

Emil Pieniniemi

Zach Urdahl

Pittsburgh’s updated training camp roster is downloadable here.