Penguins Prospects Tanner Howe, Emil Pieniniemi and Kalle Kangas Selected for 2025 World Junior Championship

Pittsburgh Penguins forward prospect Tanner Howe will represent Team Canada, while defensemen Emil Pieniniemi and Kalle Kangas will represent Team Finland at the IIHF 2025 World Junior Championship held Dec. 26-Jan. 5 at TD Place and Canadian Tire Center in Ottawa, Ontario.

Howe, 19, was drafted by Pittsburgh in the second round (46th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft. The Prince Albert, SK native has played parts of five seasons in the Western Hockey League with the Regina Pats and Calgary Hitmen. Howe has tallied 249 points (101G-148A) in 223 career games played within the WHL. This season, Howe has recorded 16 points (9G-7A) in 16 games split between Regina and Calgary, which includes nine points (3G-6A) in six games since being traded to Calgary on November 21.

Howe has enjoyed success internationally with Team Canada, winning a Hlinka Gretzky Cup Gold Medal in 2023 and a bronze medal in the World Under-18 Championship in the same year. He also skated in the 2022 World Under-18 Championship with Canada.

Pieniniemi, 19, was drafted by the Penguins in the third round (91st overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft. This season, the defenseman has appeared in 32 games for the Kingston Frontenacs in the OHL and has tallied 34 points (4G-30A). Pieniniemi ranks first and fourth on his team in assists and points, respectively, and leads all team defensemen in assists and points as well.

The 6-foot-3, 176-pound blueliner spent parts of the last three seasons with Karpat of Liiga, as well as Karpat’s respective junior teams.

Internationally, the Kuopio, Finland native represented his country at the 2024 World Under-20 Championship and the 2023 Under-18 World Championship. Pieniniemi also skated in five games and won bronze with Finland at the '23 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Kangas, 19, was drafted by the Penguins in the seventh round (223rd overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft. This season, the defenseman has spent the majority of the season with HPK of Liiga after spending the last three seasons with Jokerit at the U18, U20 and Mestis levels. Kangas currently has five assists in 23 games played with HPK this season.

Internationally, the Vantaa, Finland native has represented his native country at the 2024 World Under-20 Championship and the 2023 World Under-18 Championship. Kangas also won bronze alongside Pieniniemi at the ‘23 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he tallied two points (1G-1A) in five games.

The trio of Penguins prospects opens the tournament on Dec. 26 with a matchup between Team Canada and Team Finland at 7:30 PM ET. Team Canada's preliminary play continues on Dec. 27 (7:30 PM ET vs. Latvia), Dec. 29 (7:30 PM ET vs. Germany) and Dec. 31 (8:00 PM ET vs. USA). Team Finland's preliminary play continues on Dec. 27 (3:30 PM ET vs. Germany), Dec. 29 (2:30 PM ET vs. USA) and Dec. 31 (2:30 PM ET vs. Latvia).