Penguins Prospects Tanner Howe, Emil Pieniniemi and Kalle Kangas Selected for 2025 World Junior Championship

Pens X WJC
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins forward prospect Tanner Howe will represent Team Canada, while defensemen Emil Pieniniemi and Kalle Kangas will represent Team Finland at the IIHF 2025 World Junior Championship held Dec. 26-Jan. 5 at TD Place and Canadian Tire Center in Ottawa, Ontario.

Howe, 19, was drafted by Pittsburgh in the second round (46th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft. The Prince Albert, SK native has played parts of five seasons in the Western Hockey League with the Regina Pats and Calgary Hitmen. Howe has tallied 249 points (101G-148A) in 223 career games played within the WHL. This season, Howe has recorded 16 points (9G-7A) in 16 games split between Regina and Calgary, which includes nine points (3G-6A) in six games since being traded to Calgary on November 21.

Howe has enjoyed success internationally with Team Canada, winning a Hlinka Gretzky Cup Gold Medal in 2023 and a bronze medal in the World Under-18 Championship in the same year. He also skated in the 2022 World Under-18 Championship with Canada.

Pieniniemi, 19, was drafted by the Penguins in the third round (91st overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft. This season, the defenseman has appeared in 32 games for the Kingston Frontenacs in the OHL and has tallied 34 points (4G-30A). Pieniniemi ranks first and fourth on his team in assists and points, respectively, and leads all team defensemen in assists and points as well.

The 6-foot-3, 176-pound blueliner spent parts of the last three seasons with Karpat of Liiga, as well as Karpat’s respective junior teams.

Internationally, the Kuopio, Finland native represented his country at the 2024 World Under-20 Championship and the 2023 Under-18 World Championship. Pieniniemi also skated in five games and won bronze with Finland at the '23 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Kangas, 19, was drafted by the Penguins in the seventh round (223rd overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft. This season, the defenseman has spent the majority of the season with HPK of Liiga after spending the last three seasons with Jokerit at the U18, U20 and Mestis levels. Kangas currently has five assists in 23 games played with HPK this season.

Internationally, the Vantaa, Finland native has represented his native country at the 2024 World Under-20 Championship and the 2023 World Under-18 Championship. Kangas also won bronze alongside Pieniniemi at the ‘23 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he tallied two points (1G-1A) in five games.

The trio of Penguins prospects opens the tournament on Dec. 26 with a matchup between Team Canada and Team Finland at 7:30 PM ET. Team Canada's preliminary play continues on Dec. 27 (7:30 PM ET vs. Latvia), Dec. 29 (7:30 PM ET vs. Germany) and Dec. 31 (8:00 PM ET vs. USA). Team Finland's preliminary play continues on Dec. 27 (3:30 PM ET vs. Germany), Dec. 29 (2:30 PM ET vs. USA) and Dec. 31 (2:30 PM ET vs. Latvia).

News Feed

Don't Stop Believin'

Game Preview: 12.17.24 vs. Los Angeles Kings

Tis the Season: Penguins Share Gift Ideas and Traditions

Marcus Pettersson Week-to-Week with Lower-Body Injury

Penguins Get Three of Four Points on Quick Canadian Trip

Game Preview: 12.14.24 at Ottawa Senators

A Dog on a Bone on the Puck

Bryan Rust Scores Hat Trick In 9-2 Win Over Montreal

Game Preview: 12.12.24 at Montreal Canadiens

Avs Make the Penguins Pay

Game Preview: 12.10.24 vs. Colorado Avalanche

What a Difference a Day Makes

Game Preview: 12.07.24 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

"Our Intentions Weren't in the Right Spot" in New York

Game Preview: 12.06.24 at New York Rangers

4 Nations Face-Off: Penguins React to Rosters

Penguins Past and Present Celebrate Cullen and Stevens

Owen Pickering Scores First NHL Goal

Penguins Name Wells Oliver as Director of Hockey Systems

Pittsburgh Pennies reestablished to expand opportunities for girls' hockey

Game Preview: 12.03.24 vs. Florida Panthers

Penguins Proud to Support Mental Wellness at UPMC Western

Penguins Honor a Cancer Survivor and Fulfill a Lifelong Wish

Nieto Shows Impressive Resilience in Return from Injuries

Penguins Foundation Pledges $100K for Pediatric Cancer Care

Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation Announces New Pittsburgh Pennies Girls Hockey Program

Penguins Earn Their Third Straight Win 

Game Preview: 11.30.24 vs. Calgary Flames

Tomasino's First as a Penguin is the Game-Winner in Boston

Game Preview: 11.29.24 at Boston Bruins

First-Period Frenzy Lifts Penguins Past Canucks

Penguins Announce Cyber Weekend Savings Deal on All January Home Games

Game Preview: 11.27.24 vs. Vancouver Canucks

Penguins Add Tomasino: A Fresh Start for the Young Forward

Penguins Broadcasters Talk Calling Crosby's Milestone Goal

Penguins Acquire Forward Philip Tomasino from Nashville in Exchange for a 2027 Fourth-Round Draft Pick

Crosby's Milestone Marker Comes In Setback to Utah

Crosby scores 600th NHL goal for Penguins

Game Preview: 11.23.24 vs. Utah Hockey Club

Crosby's Fight Sparks Penguins, But Jets Hold Strong

Game Preview: 11.22.24 vs. Winnipeg Jets

Dubas Gives His Insight on Where the Penguins Stand

So Many Angels and Penguins Bring Smiles to Brave Kids

Game Preview: 11.19.24 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

From Rookie Lap to First Point: Pickering Makes NHL Debut

Crosby scores 599th goal, Penguins defeat Sharks in shootout to end slide

Game Preview: 11.16.24 vs. San Jose Sharks

Penguins Weren't Hard Enough at the Netfront in Columbus

Game Preview: 11.15.24 at Columbus Blue Jackets

Sneaking Out for a Stanley Cup