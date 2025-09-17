Penguins Invite 69 Players to Training Camp

IMG_7979
By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have invited 69 players to their 2025.26 training camp presented by UPMC, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

The training camp roster (click here) includes 37 forwards, 24 defensemen and eight goaltenders. Five additional players, Noel Acciari, Rutger McGroarty, Tanner Howe, Bill Zonnon and Peyton Kettles, are attending training camp but are injured and not medically cleared to participate.

Training camp opens on Thursday, September 18 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. All practices at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex are free and open to the public.

The Penguins’ 2025-26 training camp roster includes 22 players who skated in at least one game with Pittsburgh last season. Sidney Crosby, who is entering his franchise-record 21st season, and alternate captains Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang are returning for their 20th season as a trio.

The Penguins added plenty of newcomers this season, including free-agent signings Anthony Mantha, Justin Brazeau and Parker Wotherspoon, as well as trade acquisitions Arturs Silovs, Connor Clifton and Matt Dumba.

Coming off a successful Prospects Challenge last weekend, Pittsburgh’s top pick in the 2025 NHL Draft Ben Kindel (11th overall) will be attending training camp alongside forward Ville Koivunen (trade with CAR, 2024) and defensemen Owen Pickering (21st overall, 2022) and Harrison Brunicke (45th overall, 2024).

Attending Pittsburgh’s training camp on a professional tryout contract are forwards Robby Fabbri, Cal Burke and Brett Murray, as well as defenseman Jake Livingstone and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury.

On Thursday, Group A will hold their first practice at 8:45 AM, followed by Group B skating at 11:30 AM and Group C taking the ice at 2:00 PM.

After three days of practices, the Penguins will begin their preseason slate with a matchup against the Canadiens at the Bell Centre in Montreal at 7:00 PM on Monday, September 22.

The Penguins will play seven preseason games this year prior to their season opener against the New York Rangers on Tuesday, October 7 at Madison Square Garden at 8:00 PM.

Below is a look at the Penguins’ complete training camp schedule (all practices are at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex unless otherwise noted):

September 18

8:45-10:15 AM – Group A Practice

11:30 AM-1:00 PM – Group B Practice

2:00-3:30 PM – Group C Practice

September 19

8:45-10:15 AM – Group B Practice

11:30 AM-1:00 PM – Group C Practice

2:00-3:30 PM – Group A Practice

September 20

8:45-10:15 AM – Group C Practice

11:30 AM-1:00 PM – Group A Practice

2:00-3:30 PM – Group B Practice

September 21

OFF-ICE RECOVERY DAY

September 22

11:30 AM – Morning Skate

7:00 PM – GAME AT MONTREAL (Bell Centre)

September 23

8:45-10:15 AM – Group A Practice

11:30 AM-1:00 PM – Group B Practice

2:00-3:30 PM – Group C Practice

September 24

11:30 AM – Morning Skate

7:00 PM – GAME AT COLUMBUS

September 25

DAY OFF

September 26

10:30 AM – Morning Skate

12:00 PM – Non-Game Group Practice

7:00 PM – GAME VS. DETROIT

September 27

10:30 AM – Morning Skate

7:00 PM – GAME VS. COLUMBUS

September 28

11:00-11:35 AM – Group A Practice

11:35 AM-12:20 PM – Group A and B Scrimmage

12:20-12:55 PM – Group B Practice

September 29

11:30 – Morning Skate

7:00 PM – GAME AT DETROIT

September 30

DAY OFF

October 1

11:30 AM – Morning Skate

7:00 PM – GAME AT BUFFALO

News Feed

Sidney Crosby: "This Is Where I Want To Be. I Love It Here"

Avery Hayes’ Path Shaped by Michigan Ties

Penguins to Open 2025.26 Training Camp on September 18 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex

Penguins Sign Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury to a Professional Tryout Contract

Soccer Legacy, Hockey Future: Ben Kindel's Journey

Inside Scoop: 2025 Prospects Challenge

Checking In With Crosby at NHL Player Media Tour

Penguins Announce 2025 Prospects Challenge Roster

Penguins Announce 2025.26 Promotional Schedule

Avery Hayes’ Hard Work Rewarded

Crosby still center stage as Canada prepares for 2026 Olympics

Penguins Name Evan McFeeters Roving Minor League Coach

Penguins to Appear on National TV Sixteen Times in 2025.26

Pittsburgh Penguins Announce Plans to Relaunch Team Hall of Fame

Summer Check-In: Boko Imama

Penguins and First National Bank Announce Third Annual ‘FNB Small Business Development Camp’ Program for Local Pittsburgh Businesses

Parker Wotherspoon Ready to Bolster Blue Line

Crosby 'natural' leader for Canada heading into 2026 Olympics

Wheeling Nailers Name Ryan Papaioannou Head Coach

Confidence is Key for Justin Brazeau’s Next Step

Penguins 2025.26 Single Game Tickets on Sale Wednesday, August 13 at 10:00 AM

A Family Built for Pro Sports

Summer Check In: Asking Penguins What They Did This Summer

Learning From Dad: The Horcoff Advantage

Summer Check-In: Kris Letang

A Story Disney Wouldn’t Believe: Trethewey Becomes a Penguin

Clifton Looking to Rediscover His Best Game in Pittsburgh

Mantha Aims to Bounce Back with Penguins

Penguins Announce 2025.26 Regular-Season Schedule

Mutual Respect: Skenes and Crosby Connect

Penguins Acquire Goaltender Arturs Silovs from Vancouver in Exchange for Chase Stillman and a 2027 Fourth-Round Pick

Penguins Acquire Defenseman Matt Dumba and a 2028 Second-Round Draft Pick from Dallas

Penguins Sign Ben Kindel to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Inside Scoop: 2025 Penguins Development Camp

Fernstrom Ready to Build on Award-Winning Season

Penguins Sign Defenseman Alexander Alexeyev to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Forwards Anthony Mantha and Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Defenseman Phil Kemp

Inside Scoop: 2025 Free Agency Opens

Penguins Sign Justin Brazeau, Parker Wotherspoon and Caleb Jones to Two-Year Contracts

Penguins Acquire a 2028 Third-Round Draft Pick from San Jose in Exchange for Alex Nedeljkovic

Penguins Sign Forwards Philip Tomasino and Connor Dewar to One-Year Contracts

Meet the 2025 Penguins Draft Class

Penguins Extend Qualifying Offer to Forward Vasily Ponomarev

Penguins Announce 2025 Development Camp Roster

Penguins Name Mike Stothers Assistant Coach

Penguins Draft 10 Players on Day Two of the 2025 NHL Draft

Takeaways from Day 2 of the 2025 NHL Draft

Penguins Acquire Defenseman Connor Clifton and the 2025 39th Overall Pick from the Buffalo Sabres in Exchange For Conor Timmins and Isaac Belliveau

Three First-Round Picks, One Big Night for the Penguins

Penguins Select Forwards Ben Kindel, Bill Zonnon and Will Horcoff in the First Round of the 2025 NHL Draft