Penguins Invite 69 Players to Training Camp

The Pittsburgh Penguins have invited 69 players to their 2025.26 training camp presented by UPMC, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

The training camp roster (click here) includes 37 forwards, 24 defensemen and eight goaltenders. Five additional players, Noel Acciari, Rutger McGroarty, Tanner Howe, Bill Zonnon and Peyton Kettles, are attending training camp but are injured and not medically cleared to participate.

Training camp opens on Thursday, September 18 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. All practices at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex are free and open to the public.

The Penguins’ 2025-26 training camp roster includes 22 players who skated in at least one game with Pittsburgh last season. Sidney Crosby, who is entering his franchise-record 21st season, and alternate captains Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang are returning for their 20th season as a trio.

The Penguins added plenty of newcomers this season, including free-agent signings Anthony Mantha, Justin Brazeau and Parker Wotherspoon, as well as trade acquisitions Arturs Silovs, Connor Clifton and Matt Dumba.

Coming off a successful Prospects Challenge last weekend, Pittsburgh’s top pick in the 2025 NHL Draft Ben Kindel (11th overall) will be attending training camp alongside forward Ville Koivunen (trade with CAR, 2024) and defensemen Owen Pickering (21st overall, 2022) and Harrison Brunicke (45th overall, 2024).

Attending Pittsburgh’s training camp on a professional tryout contract are forwards Robby Fabbri, Cal Burke and Brett Murray, as well as defenseman Jake Livingstone and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury.

On Thursday, Group A will hold their first practice at 8:45 AM, followed by Group B skating at 11:30 AM and Group C taking the ice at 2:00 PM.

After three days of practices, the Penguins will begin their preseason slate with a matchup against the Canadiens at the Bell Centre in Montreal at 7:00 PM on Monday, September 22.

The Penguins will play seven preseason games this year prior to their season opener against the New York Rangers on Tuesday, October 7 at Madison Square Garden at 8:00 PM.

Below is a look at the Penguins’ complete training camp schedule (all practices are at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex unless otherwise noted):

September 18

8:45-10:15 AM – Group A Practice

11:30 AM-1:00 PM – Group B Practice

2:00-3:30 PM – Group C Practice

September 19

8:45-10:15 AM – Group B Practice

11:30 AM-1:00 PM – Group C Practice

2:00-3:30 PM – Group A Practice

September 20

8:45-10:15 AM – Group C Practice

11:30 AM-1:00 PM – Group A Practice

2:00-3:30 PM – Group B Practice

September 21

OFF-ICE RECOVERY DAY

September 22

11:30 AM – Morning Skate

7:00 PM – GAME AT MONTREAL (Bell Centre)

September 23

8:45-10:15 AM – Group A Practice

11:30 AM-1:00 PM – Group B Practice

2:00-3:30 PM – Group C Practice

September 24

11:30 AM – Morning Skate

7:00 PM – GAME AT COLUMBUS

September 25

DAY OFF

September 26

10:30 AM – Morning Skate

12:00 PM – Non-Game Group Practice

7:00 PM – GAME VS. DETROIT

September 27

10:30 AM – Morning Skate

7:00 PM – GAME VS. COLUMBUS

September 28

11:00-11:35 AM – Group A Practice

11:35 AM-12:20 PM – Group A and B Scrimmage

12:20-12:55 PM – Group B Practice

September 29

11:30 – Morning Skate

7:00 PM – GAME AT DETROIT

September 30

DAY OFF

October 1

11:30 AM – Morning Skate

7:00 PM – GAME AT BUFFALO