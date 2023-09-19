News Feed

Catching Up With Sidney Crosby

SportsNet Pittsburgh Announces Three Talent Hires

Pittsburgh Penguins 2023 Season Ticket Delivery

Steve Mears Named Play-by-Play Broadcaster for the Penguins Radio Network

Brayden Yager Penguins Player Essentials

Corey Andonovski Kenny Pickett Penguins Steelers

Joel Blomqvist Pittsburgh Penguins Goaltending Depth

Penguins Positional Overview Goaltending

Penguins Announce Additions to Equipment, High Performance and Player Development Departments

Penguins Positional Overview: Defense

Penguins Positional Overview: Forwards

Jennifer Bullano Ridgley Penguins Chief Communications Officer

Penguins’ PPS All-Stars Program Returns for 2023-24 Campaign

Penguins Announce Prospects Challenge Roster

Penguins Announce 2023-24 Promotional Schedule

Penguins Name Jennifer Bullano Ridgley Chief Communications Officer

Penguins' Offseason Renaissance: A Fresh Start with Kyle Dubas and Arena Upgrades

Penguins Name Doug Wilson Senior Advisor of Hockey Operations

Penguins Invite 58 Players to Training Camp

Announcement_23TrainingCamp_16x9

The Pittsburgh Penguins have invited 58 players to their 2023-24 training camp presented by UPMC, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

The training camp roster built by Dubas and his staff includes 33 forwards, 18 defensemen and seven goaltenders and can be viewed here. Training camp opens on Thursday, September 21 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. All practices at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex are free and open to the public.

Head Coach Mike Sullivan’s roster includes 18 players who skated in at least one game with Pittsburgh last season. Familiar faces on this year’s training camp roster include forwards Rickard Rakell, Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust, defenseman Marcus Pettersson and goaltender Tristan Jarry.

Captain Sidney Crosby, who is entering his franchise-record 19th season, and alternate captains Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang are returning for their 18th season as teammates, the most among any trio of teammates in major North American professional sports history.

The Penguins added plenty of newcomers this season, headlined by reigning Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson, who is coming off the first 100-point season by a defenseman in 31 years. Also joining Pittsburgh are forwards Reilly Smith, who scored the Stanley Cup-clinching goal with the Vegas Golden Knights, and 28-year old defenseman Ryan Graves, who signed a six-year contract with the Penguins this summer.

Also attending Pittsburgh’s training camp are the team’s last three first-round draft picks, forwards Sam Poulin (21st overall, 2019) and Brayden Yager (14th overall, 2023) and defenseman Owen Pickering (21st overall, 2022). 

Attending Pittsburgh’s training camp on professional tryout contracts are forwards Austin Wagner, Peter Abbandonato and Colin White and defensemen Mark Pysyk and Libor Hajek.

The players will take the ice for the first day of camp at 9:00 AM on Thursday, September 21with Teams 1 and 2 practicing, followed by a scrimmage at 10:00 AM. Team 3 will hit the ice for the first time at 12:40 PM.

Following three days of practice, the Penguins begin their preseason slate with two split-squad games against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday, September 24. The first game will take place at 1:00 PM at PPG Paints Arena, followed by a second game at 7:00 PM at Nationwide Arena in Columbus.

Below is a look at the Penguins’ complete training camp schedule (all practices are at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex unless otherwise noted):

Thursday, September 21

9:00-9:45 AM – Team 1 Practice (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

9:00-9:45 AM – Team 2 Practice (Covestro Rink – Rink 2)

10:00-10:45 AM – Team 1 vs. Team 2 Scrimmage (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

10:45-11:05 AM – Team 1 and 2 Conditioning (FedEx Rink 1 & Covestro Rink 2)

11:30 AM – 12:15 PM – Team 3 Practice (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

12:40-1:30 PM – Team 3 Practice and Conditioning (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

Friday, September 22

9:00-9:45 AM – Team 2 Practice (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

9:00-9:45 AM – Team 3 Practice (Covestro Rink – Rink 2)

10:00-11:00 AM – Team 2 vs. Team 3 Scrimmage (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

11:30 AM – 12:15 PM – Team 1 Practice (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

12:40-1:30 PM – Team 1 Practice (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

Saturday, September 23

9:00-9:45 AM – Team 3 Practice (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

9:00-9:45 AM – Team 1 Practice (Covestro Rink – Rink 2)

10:00-10:45 AM – Team 3 vs. Team 1 Scrimmage (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

10:45-11:05 AM – Team 3 and 1 Conditioning (FedEx Rink 1 & Covestro Rink 2)

11:30 AM – 12:15 PM – Team 2 Practice (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

12:40-1:30 PM – Team 2 Practice and Conditioning (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

Sunday, September 24

1:00 PM – GAME VS. COLUMBUS (PPG Paints Arena)

7:00 PM – GAME AT COLUMBUS (Nationwide Arena)

Monday, September 25

DAY OFF

Tuesday, September 26

10:30 AM – Morning Skate (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

7:00 PM – GAME AT DETROIT (Little Caesars Arena)

Wednesday, September 27

10:10-11:30 AM – Team 1 Practice (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

12:40-2:00 PM – Team 2 Practice (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

Thursday, September 28

10:30 AM – Morning Skate (PPG Paints Arena)

7:00 PM – GAME VS. BUFFALO

Friday, September 29

11:00 AM – Practice (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

Saturday, September 30

DAY OFF

Sunday, October 1

11:00 AM – Practice (Halifax)

Monday, October 2

10:30 AM – Morning Skate (Halifax)

7:00 PM – GAME VS. OTTAWA (Scotiabank Arena)

Tuesday, October 3

12:00 PM – Practice (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

Wednesday, October 4

10:30 AM – Morning Skate (PPG Paints Arena)

7:00 PM – GAME VS. DETROIT

Thursday, October 5

12:00 PM – Practice (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

Friday, October 6

10:30 AM – Morning Skate (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

7:00 PM – GAME AT BUFFALO

Saturday, October 7

DAY OFF