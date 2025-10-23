Penguins Hall of Fame Class of 2025: Ron Francis

Francis began his career with the Whalers after being drafted fourth overall in 1981. When ‘The Trade’ happened, a new owner had taken over in Hartford.

“We probably didn't see eye to eye, that’s probably the best way to put it.” And ultimately, his fellow Penguins Hall of Fame inductee Eddie Johnston, then Whalers GM, had to move Francis.

Francis and his wife Mary Lou had just welcomed their first child, daughter Kaitlyn, four weeks before the trade via C-section.

“So, our life was kind of being turned upside down, and then the trade on top of it,” Francis said. “But I remember the three of us living in a one-bedroom kind of apartment room across the street from the Igloo in the hotel. And you know, it was an interesting three months, but a fun three months.”

Especially for Francis, who had grown up in a steel town himself, hailing from Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.

“I know Pittsburgh is no longer a steel town business-wise, but that mentality of the people and the hard work and what they appreciate, was very similar to me growing up with my dad being a steel worker from 18 to 59,” Francis said. “So, I love the city. I love the people. I thought we connected well and it really had a profound impact on me and my career. Having the success we had as a team, that helps you as an individual as well, get some notoriety. So, thoroughly enjoyed our time there.”

Jonson called Francis into his office shortly after he got into town, and after some small talk, got to the reason for the meeting.

“He said, we have this kid here. He wears number 66, and he's a pretty good player,” Francis recalled with a laugh. “And I said, yeah, where you going with this, Bob? He said, he's our number one centerman. I said, Bob, I get it. I'm good. I just want to help this team win. I said, so put me wherever you need me, and things will be good.”

Lemieux and Francis provided a formidable one-two punch during that first run. But Francis’ best work came in 1992, when Lemieux was sidelined with a broken hand. Francis stepped up to deliver six goals and 10 points in the final four games against the New York Rangers.

“I still think Game 3 in that series back in Pittsburgh was the best game I ever played in my career, and we lost that game,” Francis said. “I remember driving home and talking to my dad after on the phone and said, ‘Jesus, that might be the best game I ever played in my life.’ And he said, ‘yeah, you’re probably right.’ And I said, ‘We lost.’ And he said, ‘well, that means you have to do it again.” And I don’t think I played anywhere near as good in Game 4, but that was the one I scored the hat trick, including the winner.”

Francis remained in black and gold until 1998. His 449 assists were tops among Penguins players and third among all NHL players during his Pittsburgh career. During that same span his point total ranked third among Penguins behind Jaromir Jagr and Lemieux, and ranked 10th among all NHL skaters.

Twenty years post-retirement, Francis still sits fifth in NHL history with 1,798 points and second with 1,249 assists.

“Ronnie, when you look at the all-time points and all of stuff, he's up there,” Stevens said. “And you wouldn't even think that. He's such a quiet type of player. I played with him and Joey Mullen the first year we won the Cup. That was our line. And what a great line, what a great bunch of guys, Joey and Ronnie both, to play with and kind of learn from those guys.

“Ronnie was a huge part of our team. He's such a great player.”

