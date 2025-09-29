Penguins, F.N.B. Expand Multi-Year Partnership 

First National Bank Becomes the Penguins’ Exclusive Banking Partner and Official Jersey Patch Sponsor for All Home and Road Games

The Pittsburgh Penguins and First National Bank, the banking subsidiary of F.N.B. Corporation, have expanded their partnership by unveiling F.N.B. as the official home and away jersey patch partner, making them the first-ever partner whose logo will appear on all Penguins’ game jerseys. In addition to the home jersey patch, the expanded partnership names F.N.B. as the Penguins’ exclusive banking and financial services partner.

The Penguins debuted the embossed red, white and blue stitching that features the F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank branded logo stacked above the “F.N.B.” font on the upper-right chest area of their home jerseys this weekend during back-to-back exhibition games at PPG Paints Arena. This season begins a multi-year deal to feature the F.N.B. marks on all Penguins official game jerseys, including alternates or third jerseys worn during this period.

“The Penguins are proud to feature F.N.B. as our exclusive game jersey partner,” said Penguins Senior Vice President of Partnerships, Steve Kelley. “F.N.B.’s impact in the Pittsburgh community extends far beyond their financial expertise, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have F.N.B. attached to our brand. The jersey patch is an opportunity for F.N.B. to showcase their marks worldwide to millions of our fans through television and social media exposure, as well as those in attendance at our home games. F.N.B.’s forward-facing visibility at PPG Paints Arena through the F.N.B. Gate, the F.N.B. Club and the new F.N.B. eStore Level, is further testament to our long-standing commitment to partnering both on and off the ice.”

The new F.N.B. eStore Level highlights F.N.B.’s commitment to deliver a premium experience through the latest innovation. The suite level is named for F.N.B.’s proprietary eStore®, a digital banking platform where users can shop for and buy financial products and services. Fans can explore eStore near the F.N.B. Gate or in F.N.B.’s digital center.

Away from the rink, F.N.B. continues to give back to the community through their ‘We’re Behind Every Goal’ initiative in partnership with the Penguins. Through the program, F.N.B. donates $200 for each goal scored by the Penguins – home and away – to the Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank. The campaign quietly launched during the 2020-21 season and has exceeded $250,000 in contributions for the 1,261 goals scored over the past five seasons.