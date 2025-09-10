Penguins Announce 2025 Prospects Challenge Roster

For the fourth-consecutive season, the Pittsburgh Penguins will participate in the annual Prospects Challenge held in Buffalo, New York. The tournament will run from September 11-15 at LECOM Harborcenter.

The Penguins are one of five participating teams along with the Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, Columbus Blue Jackets and New Jersey Devils, and will play three games total. Pittsburgh will open its play against the Bruins on September 12 at 3:30 PM. Following that, the Penguins will take on the Blue Jackets on September 14 at 3:30 PM and then conclude the tournament with a tilt against the host Sabres on September 15 at 12:00 PM. All three games will be streamed on the Penguins website.

Pittsburgh’s roster will consist of 24 players made up of 14 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders. The full roster, which will be coached by Kirk MacDonald, Nick Luukko, Brad Malone and Ryan Papaioannou, can be viewed here.

Appearing in game action for the first time in a Penguins sweater is one of Pittsburgh’s three 2025 first-round draft picks Ben Kindel (11thoverall). Also attending the Prospects Challenge are eight other 2025 draft picks, including Brady Peddle (3rd round, 91st overall), Gabriel D’Aigle (3rd round, 84th overall), Travis Hayes (4th round, 105th overall), Ryan Miller (5th round, 130th overall), Quinn Beauchesne (5th round, 148th overall), Jordan Charron (5th round, 154th overall), Carter Sanderson (6thround, 169th overall) and Kale Dach (7th round, 201st overall).

Ville Koivunen and Owen Pickering, who both spent stints with Pittsburgh last season, will be returning to the Prospects Challenge as well.

Other notable prospects playing for the Penguins will be forwards Avery Hayes, Tristan Broz, Atley Calvert and Gabe Klassen, defensemen Harrison Brunicke, Emil Pieniniemi and Finn Harding, as well as goaltender Sergei Murashov. Forwards Max Graham, Nolan Renwick and Brayden Edwards, as well as defensemen Daniel Laatsch and Chase Pietila will be making their Prospects Challenge debuts.

Rutger McGroarty, Bill Zonnon and Peyton Kettles will not participate in the Prospects Challenge due to injury. Their statuses will be updated prior to Pittsburgh’s training camp by Kyle Dubas.