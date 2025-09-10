Penguins Announce 2025 Prospects Challenge Roster

2763_Announce_Prospects_16x9
By Pittsburgh Penguins

For the fourth-consecutive season, the Pittsburgh Penguins will participate in the annual Prospects Challenge held in Buffalo, New York. The tournament will run from September 11-15 at LECOM Harborcenter.

The Penguins are one of five participating teams along with the Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, Columbus Blue Jackets and New Jersey Devils, and will play three games total. Pittsburgh will open its play against the Bruins on September 12 at 3:30 PM. Following that, the Penguins will take on the Blue Jackets on September 14 at 3:30 PM and then conclude the tournament with a tilt against the host Sabres on September 15 at 12:00 PM. All three games will be streamed on the Penguins website.

Pittsburgh’s roster will consist of 24 players made up of 14 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders. The full roster, which will be coached by Kirk MacDonald, Nick Luukko, Brad Malone and Ryan Papaioannou, can be viewed here.

Appearing in game action for the first time in a Penguins sweater is one of Pittsburgh’s three 2025 first-round draft picks Ben Kindel (11thoverall). Also attending the Prospects Challenge are eight other 2025 draft picks, including Brady Peddle (3rd round, 91st overall), Gabriel D’Aigle (3rd round, 84th overall), Travis Hayes (4th round, 105th overall), Ryan Miller (5th round, 130th overall), Quinn Beauchesne (5th round, 148th overall), Jordan Charron (5th round, 154th overall), Carter Sanderson (6thround, 169th overall) and Kale Dach (7th round, 201st overall).

Ville Koivunen and Owen Pickering, who both spent stints with Pittsburgh last season, will be returning to the Prospects Challenge as well.

Other notable prospects playing for the Penguins will be forwards Avery Hayes, Tristan Broz, Atley Calvert and Gabe Klassen, defensemen Harrison Brunicke, Emil Pieniniemi and Finn Harding, as well as goaltender Sergei Murashov. Forwards Max Graham, Nolan Renwick and Brayden Edwards, as well as defensemen Daniel Laatsch and Chase Pietila will be making their Prospects Challenge debuts.

Rutger McGroarty, Bill Zonnon and Peyton Kettles will not participate in the Prospects Challenge due to injury. Their statuses will be updated prior to Pittsburgh’s training camp by Kyle Dubas.

News Feed

Checking In With Crosby at NHL Player Media Tour

Penguins Announce 2025.26 Promotional Schedule

Avery Hayes’ Hard Work Rewarded

Crosby still center stage as Canada prepares for 2026 Olympics

Penguins Name Evan McFeeters Roving Minor League Coach

Penguins to Appear on National TV Sixteen Times in 2025.26

Pittsburgh Penguins Announce Plans to Relaunch Team Hall of Fame

Summer Check-In: Boko Imama

Penguins and First National Bank Announce Third Annual ‘FNB Small Business Development Camp’ Program for Local Pittsburgh Businesses

Parker Wotherspoon Ready to Bolster Blue Line

Crosby 'natural' leader for Canada heading into 2026 Olympics

Wheeling Nailers Name Ryan Papaioannou Head Coach

Confidence is Key for Justin Brazeau’s Next Step

Penguins 2025.26 Single Game Tickets on Sale Wednesday, August 13 at 10:00 AM

A Family Built for Pro Sports

Summer Check In: Asking Penguins What They Did This Summer

Learning From Dad: The Horcoff Advantage

Summer Check-In: Kris Letang

A Story Disney Wouldn’t Believe: Trethewey Becomes a Penguin

Clifton Looking to Rediscover His Best Game in Pittsburgh

Mantha Aims to Bounce Back with Penguins

Penguins Announce 2025.26 Regular-Season Schedule

Mutual Respect: Skenes and Crosby Connect

Penguins Acquire Goaltender Arturs Silovs from Vancouver in Exchange for Chase Stillman and a 2027 Fourth-Round Pick

Penguins Acquire Defenseman Matt Dumba and a 2028 Second-Round Draft Pick from Dallas

Penguins Sign Ben Kindel to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Inside Scoop: 2025 Penguins Development Camp

Fernstrom Ready to Build on Award-Winning Season

Penguins Sign Defenseman Alexander Alexeyev to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Forwards Anthony Mantha and Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Defenseman Phil Kemp

Inside Scoop: 2025 Free Agency Opens

Penguins Sign Justin Brazeau, Parker Wotherspoon and Caleb Jones to Two-Year Contracts

Penguins Acquire a 2028 Third-Round Draft Pick from San Jose in Exchange for Alex Nedeljkovic

Penguins Sign Forwards Philip Tomasino and Connor Dewar to One-Year Contracts

Meet the 2025 Penguins Draft Class

Penguins Extend Qualifying Offer to Forward Vasily Ponomarev

Penguins Announce 2025 Development Camp Roster

Penguins Name Mike Stothers Assistant Coach

Penguins Draft 10 Players on Day Two of the 2025 NHL Draft

Takeaways from Day 2 of the 2025 NHL Draft

Penguins Acquire Defenseman Connor Clifton and the 2025 39th Overall Pick from the Buffalo Sabres in Exchange For Conor Timmins and Isaac Belliveau

Three First-Round Picks, One Big Night for the Penguins

Penguins Select Forwards Ben Kindel, Bill Zonnon and Will Horcoff in the First Round of the 2025 NHL Draft

Talking the 2025 NHL Draft with Kyle Dubas and Wes Clark

Penguins To Make 11 Selections in the 2025 NHL Draft

Penguins Announce 2025-26 Preseason Schedule

Penguins to Host Prospect Development Camp July 3-7 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex

Summer Check-In: Rutger McGroarty

Draft Rewind: Marc-Andre Fleury

Penguins Add Todd Nelson, Nick Bonino, Rich Clune and Troy Paquette to Coaching Staff