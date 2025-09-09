Penguins Announce 2025.26 Promotional Schedule

2441_EBG_Weekly_Promo_v2
By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins 2025.26 home schedule will feature an expanded promotional lineup including fan-favorite gate giveaways and theme nights, as well as community games. In total, over 40 unique promotions will enhance the PPG Paints Arena game night experience.

Highlights of the promotional schedule include the ‘Big Three Legacy’ Bobblehead Series celebrating 20 seasons of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang as teammates in Pittsburgh. Fans can take home the first of three bobbleheads, all presented by F.N.B., with a Sidney Crosby Bobblehead on December 13 versus the San Jose Sharks. Following that, an Evgeni Malkin Bobblehead will be given away on January 10 against the Calgary Flames. Fans can complete the bobblehead set with a Kris Letang Bobblehead on March 21 versus the Winnipeg Jets. All three bobbleheads interlock to create a larger memorabilia piece.

Other notable gate giveaways include the annual Team Calendar presented by Highmark on October 11, a Penguins Scarf presented by PPG on November 22, a Zamboni® Gravy Boat presented by Giant Eagle and Market District on November 26 and a Hawaiian Shirt presented by Levin Furniture & Mattress on March 5.

Pittsburgh will host two special celebrations in 2025.26 honoring the storied history of the franchise. First, the team’s inaugural ‘Hall-of-Fame Game’ will be held against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, October 25 where the team will induct the soon-to-be-announced Class of 2025 of the Penguins Hall of Fame. Then on January 31, the Penguins will recognize the 10-year anniversary of the 2016 Stanley Cup Championship team with a pre-game ceremony, with all fans in attendance receiving a replica championship ring.

The Penguins will also hold various theme nights this season, including Pucks and Paws Night (purchase a special ticket to bring your pet dog to the game!) on October 27 versus St. Louis, Star Wars™ Night on December 11 against Montreal, Grateful Dead Night on January 17 versus Columbus, Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Day on March 1 against Vegas, Margaritaville Night on March 5 versus Buffalo, Country Night on March 28 versus Dallas and Peanuts Day on April 5 against Florida. Specialty ticket packages will be available for select theme nights that include a gift with purchase while the theme will be carried throughout the game for all fans in attendance to enjoy.

In addition, community groups will be highlighted throughout the season including the Military Appreciation Game presented by 84 Lumber on November 9 against Los Angeles, Hockey Fights Cancer Night with a HFC beanie gate giveaway presented by the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center on November 21 versus Minnesota, the Pride Game on December 9 against Anaheim and the Black History Game presented by CNX on February 2 versus Ottawa. The season will also feature a college series and several heritage nights. Specialty ticket packages with exclusive items are available.

To view our full promotional schedule including gate giveaways, theme nights and community and games, click here.

The Penguins open their 2025.26 regular-season home slate with a matchup against 2025 no. 1 overall draft pick Matthew Schaefer and the New York Islanders on October 9 at PPG Paints Arena. Single game tickets for the home opener and all 2025.26 home games are on sale now at www.ticketmaster.com/penguins. In addition, full and half season memberships, along with 12-Packs, group experiences and premium packages are available. Fans can visit www.pittsburghpenguins.com/tickets to learn more. The 2025.26 Penguins season is presented by UPMC.

News Feed

Checking In With Crosby at NHL Player Media Tour

Penguins Announce 2025 Prospects Challenge Roster

Avery Hayes’ Hard Work Rewarded

Crosby still center stage as Canada prepares for 2026 Olympics

Penguins Name Evan McFeeters Roving Minor League Coach

Penguins to Appear on National TV Sixteen Times in 2025.26

Pittsburgh Penguins Announce Plans to Relaunch Team Hall of Fame

Summer Check-In: Boko Imama

Penguins and First National Bank Announce Third Annual ‘FNB Small Business Development Camp’ Program for Local Pittsburgh Businesses

Parker Wotherspoon Ready to Bolster Blue Line

Crosby 'natural' leader for Canada heading into 2026 Olympics

Wheeling Nailers Name Ryan Papaioannou Head Coach

Confidence is Key for Justin Brazeau’s Next Step

Penguins 2025.26 Single Game Tickets on Sale Wednesday, August 13 at 10:00 AM

A Family Built for Pro Sports

Summer Check In: Asking Penguins What They Did This Summer

Learning From Dad: The Horcoff Advantage

Summer Check-In: Kris Letang

A Story Disney Wouldn’t Believe: Trethewey Becomes a Penguin

Clifton Looking to Rediscover His Best Game in Pittsburgh

Mantha Aims to Bounce Back with Penguins

Penguins Announce 2025.26 Regular-Season Schedule

Mutual Respect: Skenes and Crosby Connect

Penguins Acquire Goaltender Arturs Silovs from Vancouver in Exchange for Chase Stillman and a 2027 Fourth-Round Pick

Penguins Acquire Defenseman Matt Dumba and a 2028 Second-Round Draft Pick from Dallas

Penguins Sign Ben Kindel to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Inside Scoop: 2025 Penguins Development Camp

Fernstrom Ready to Build on Award-Winning Season

Penguins Sign Defenseman Alexander Alexeyev to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Forwards Anthony Mantha and Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Defenseman Phil Kemp

Inside Scoop: 2025 Free Agency Opens

Penguins Sign Justin Brazeau, Parker Wotherspoon and Caleb Jones to Two-Year Contracts

Penguins Acquire a 2028 Third-Round Draft Pick from San Jose in Exchange for Alex Nedeljkovic

Penguins Sign Forwards Philip Tomasino and Connor Dewar to One-Year Contracts

Meet the 2025 Penguins Draft Class

Penguins Extend Qualifying Offer to Forward Vasily Ponomarev

Penguins Announce 2025 Development Camp Roster

Penguins Name Mike Stothers Assistant Coach

Penguins Draft 10 Players on Day Two of the 2025 NHL Draft

Takeaways from Day 2 of the 2025 NHL Draft

Penguins Acquire Defenseman Connor Clifton and the 2025 39th Overall Pick from the Buffalo Sabres in Exchange For Conor Timmins and Isaac Belliveau

Three First-Round Picks, One Big Night for the Penguins

Penguins Select Forwards Ben Kindel, Bill Zonnon and Will Horcoff in the First Round of the 2025 NHL Draft

Talking the 2025 NHL Draft with Kyle Dubas and Wes Clark

Penguins To Make 11 Selections in the 2025 NHL Draft

Penguins Announce 2025-26 Preseason Schedule

Penguins to Host Prospect Development Camp July 3-7 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex

Summer Check-In: Rutger McGroarty

Draft Rewind: Marc-Andre Fleury

Penguins Add Todd Nelson, Nick Bonino, Rich Clune and Troy Paquette to Coaching Staff