Penguins Announce 2025.26 Promotional Schedule

The Pittsburgh Penguins 2025.26 home schedule will feature an expanded promotional lineup including fan-favorite gate giveaways and theme nights, as well as community games. In total, over 40 unique promotions will enhance the PPG Paints Arena game night experience.

Highlights of the promotional schedule include the ‘Big Three Legacy’ Bobblehead Series celebrating 20 seasons of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang as teammates in Pittsburgh. Fans can take home the first of three bobbleheads, all presented by F.N.B., with a Sidney Crosby Bobblehead on December 13 versus the San Jose Sharks. Following that, an Evgeni Malkin Bobblehead will be given away on January 10 against the Calgary Flames. Fans can complete the bobblehead set with a Kris Letang Bobblehead on March 21 versus the Winnipeg Jets. All three bobbleheads interlock to create a larger memorabilia piece.

Other notable gate giveaways include the annual Team Calendar presented by Highmark on October 11, a Penguins Scarf presented by PPG on November 22, a Zamboni® Gravy Boat presented by Giant Eagle and Market District on November 26 and a Hawaiian Shirt presented by Levin Furniture & Mattress on March 5.

Pittsburgh will host two special celebrations in 2025.26 honoring the storied history of the franchise. First, the team’s inaugural ‘Hall-of-Fame Game’ will be held against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, October 25 where the team will induct the soon-to-be-announced Class of 2025 of the Penguins Hall of Fame. Then on January 31, the Penguins will recognize the 10-year anniversary of the 2016 Stanley Cup Championship team with a pre-game ceremony, with all fans in attendance receiving a replica championship ring.

The Penguins will also hold various theme nights this season, including Pucks and Paws Night (purchase a special ticket to bring your pet dog to the game!) on October 27 versus St. Louis, Star Wars™ Night on December 11 against Montreal, Grateful Dead Night on January 17 versus Columbus, Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Day on March 1 against Vegas, Margaritaville Night on March 5 versus Buffalo, Country Night on March 28 versus Dallas and Peanuts Day on April 5 against Florida. Specialty ticket packages will be available for select theme nights that include a gift with purchase while the theme will be carried throughout the game for all fans in attendance to enjoy.

In addition, community groups will be highlighted throughout the season including the Military Appreciation Game presented by 84 Lumber on November 9 against Los Angeles, Hockey Fights Cancer Night with a HFC beanie gate giveaway presented by the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center on November 21 versus Minnesota, the Pride Game on December 9 against Anaheim and the Black History Game presented by CNX on February 2 versus Ottawa. The season will also feature a college series and several heritage nights. Specialty ticket packages with exclusive items are available.

To view our full promotional schedule including gate giveaways, theme nights and community and games, click here.

The Penguins open their 2025.26 regular-season home slate with a matchup against 2025 no. 1 overall draft pick Matthew Schaefer and the New York Islanders on October 9 at PPG Paints Arena. Single game tickets for the home opener and all 2025.26 home games are on sale now at www.ticketmaster.com/penguins. In addition, full and half season memberships, along with 12-Packs, group experiences and premium packages are available. Fans can visit www.pittsburghpenguins.com/tickets to learn more. The 2025.26 Penguins season is presented by UPMC.