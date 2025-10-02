Musings: Penguins 5, Sabres 3 (Preseason Game 6)

Before Pittsburgh’s sixth game of the preseason on Wednesday in Buffalo, Penguins Head Coach Dan Muse said the younger players were making roster decisions difficult.

“That’s what you want,” Muse said. “You want to get to this week and feel like you have some very hard decisions to make. And I think that's where we're at. I think that's a credit to both the young players, and I think it's everybody. I think guys have been pushing, guys have made it very difficult. And so, I hope that continues here over the next couple of days.”

It did tonight against the Sabres, as three of the kids got on the board. Tristan Broz, Avery Hayes and Ville Koivunen, all 22, helped the Penguins earn a 5-3 win. The 11th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, Ben Kindel, got the primary assist on the goal scored by Matt Dumba. Filip Hallander rounded out the scoring with an empty-netter.

Arturs Silovs played the whole game and made 27 saves, including two excellent shorthanded stops on Tage Thompson, one of the NHL’s most dangerous goal scorers. The Penguins spent most of the night with five defensemen after Jack St. Ivany blocked a shot in the first period and did not return to game action. Muse said St. Ivany is still being evaluated. This is the lineup Pittsburgh drew up:

Ville Koivunen - Ben Kindel - Avery Hayes

Filip Hallander - Blake Lizotte - Phil Tomasino

Rafael Harvey-Pinard - Tristan Broz - Noel Acciari

Danton Heinen - Joona Koppanen - Robby Fabbri

Ryan Graves - Ryan Shea

Jack St. Ivany - Harrison Brunicke

Owen Pickering - Matt Dumba