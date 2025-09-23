Musings: Montreal 2, Pittsburgh 1 SO (Preseason Game 1)

That’s what Broz himself has been doing since the Prospects Challenge, where he had a strong showing. Dubas listed him as one of the players who asserted themselves and because of that, earned himself a better opportunity at main camp than Broz would have had otherwise.

“I feel like I had a really good summer and feel confident,” said Broz, who had to work his way back from a case of mono early in the calendar year. “I feel like I'm moving well and I feel good. Just kind of taking it day by day and seeing where that goes.”

Tonight, Broz lined up between two NHL veterans, with the 2022 second-round pick calling them predictable and easy to play with.

“It was a lot of fun,” Broz said. “I thought maybe we left some chances on the table, left some possession on the table. I know I did. But it was fun and I thought it was a good experience.”

There were a number of younger players in the lineup, as the Penguins are looking for them to run with it, with tonight a big step in that regard.

“Can they push themselves to play more exhibition games?” Dubas said. “Can they assert themselves on the training sessions that are going to start here today, in addition to the exhibition games that they get? And especially as the lineups get better and the games get harder as it goes, can they continue to maintain their level? If they continue to push all the way, and it's very clear that they should be on the team, then they'll make the team, and we'll deal with whatever the ripple effects of those are on some of the more veteran guys.”

STICK TAP: A huge shoutout to Jason Seidling, who filled in for Phil Bourque on the Penguins Radio Network broadcast and did an excellent job with his color commentary. There are not enough words to describe how incredible Jason is. He has been a significant part of the organization since 2009, starting as a website writer before moving into communications, where he worked for many years before transitioning into team services. Jason is the definition of a glue guy with a great hockey mind who is truly the best in the business. We all adore him - he's like family - and loved hearing him in the booth on the call for an NHL game.